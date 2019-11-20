A popular Aesop fable shares a children’s story about a race between a tortoise and a hare in which victory eventually is eked out by the underdog tortoise. For most children hearing the tale, the victory obviously is unexpected due to their understanding about the relative speeds of the two contestants.

History has shown us, when truth and untruth compete, a race sometimes evolves for public belief. For those knowledgeable about the truth, at times it seems to move at the speed of the tortoise, while the hare seems well out in front spreading untruth.

A truth vs. lie race that started in the late 1980s continues today, although the tortoise now seems to have achieved a comfortable lead. Its details are important to understand as the incident mirrors the impeachment effort mounted against President Donald Trump today.

To do so, we go back to the 1980s when Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, known as HIV/AIDS, was first detected. Following recognition of a pandemic in 1981, extensive research was conducted to determine its source of origin. It was determined HIV/AIDS first manifested itself in monkeys in the Congo but, somehow, during the 1920s, crossed over to humans, possibly through consumption of meat. But in the late 1980s, as the disease continued spreading globally, a much different story emerged about its origin.

The KGB – the Soviet Union’s secret police – saw an opportunity to smear America by planting an untruth – i.e., that HIV/AIDS was the result of a CIA biological experiment gone awry. A 1986 report written by Russian-born biophysicist Jakob Segal gave the story wings. Initially published by the local press, the story was quickly picked up by the British press and eventually the U.S. media.

American news sources, read predominantly by those hardest hit by HIV/AIDS, African Americans and gays, ran headlines like “AIDS/Gay Genocide” and “Link AIDS to CIA Warfare” to fuel the fires of fear and promote false accountability.

The KGB disinformation campaign was very successful. Even educated Americans took the Soviet propaganda bait, believing the disease was created by the U.S. government specifically to target gays and minorities. Among such believers was Barack Obama’s pastor, Jeremiah Wright. Fear overshadowed reason or any desire to ferret out truth. The KGB campaign demonstrated that a false allegation, long and oft’ repeated, could become accepted as truth.

This is why, for almost three years now, we have heard the call for Trump’s impeachment. Whether it is collusion with the Russians, obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, etc., Democrats float numerous false claims demanding impeachment without evidence of guilt. Despite one disproven claim after another, everything possible is done to keep the impeachment lie alive. And Democrats will seek to keep it going as long as possible. They will keep the impeachment drums beating in hopes of persuading 2020 voters to dance to their beat, denying Trump re-election. Fearing an inability to beat him fair and square at the ballot box, Democrats are resorting to a smear campaign – one straight out of the KGB’s playbook.

Before Trump could even get his administration’s policies off and running, a group of 60 House Democrats, clinging to the Russian collusion lie, were already willing to start impeachment proceedings, long before Mueller de-bunked it as a hoax. Eventually, unable to hang Trump with the Russian collusion lie, Democrats moved on to other false claims. Doing so should have made it abundantly clear to voters that the opposition party’s motivation was simply an unwillingness to accept the will of the people in the 2016 presidential election. Thus, it sought to fuel whatever lie would successfully remove him from office.

Voters need recognize that what they have heard for three years is an aggressive anti-Trump campaign in which the president has been left to defend himself publicly while Democrats in the House now holding hearings have embarked upon an effort to smear him without even allowing him due process. This has allowed the lie-bearing hare to maintain the public spotlight, leaving the truth-bearing tortoise far behind. That may be about to change.

Within a very short time, we will see the results of lengthy investigations into various issues that will cast light into the dark shadows in which the Deep State has been hiding its illegal activities. We will better understand how the FBI allowed an unvetted Steele report accusing Trump of Russian collusion to generate government-sanctioned spying operations on Trump and his campaign. That investigation has already transformed into a criminal one. We will also see damning evidence revealed of a Deep State effort to throw the 2016 presidential election to Hillary Clinton and, having failed, to follow up on the “insurance policy” referenced by disgraced FBI agent Peter Stzrok. We now know that policy involved a coup.

This effort has involved taking extreme measures as the Democratic leadership in the House has recently imposed new rules for the impeachment process defying fairness, unless one is seeking to create a kangaroo court.

Impeachment is a process by which the legacy of a president found guilty of having committed “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” is destroyed, dividing the country in the process. As such, impeachment should never be taken lightly or simply for political gain by the party pursuing it. Yet Democrats keep grasping at straws to find an impeachable offense.

In the race for truth concerning impeachment, as Democrats cheer the hare on, we see the tortoise gaining ground. Democrats need recognize this race is far from over – and may even continue after the 2020 presidential election, whether Trump is re-elected or not.