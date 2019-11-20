Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous caramel pantsuit and coat combo at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the light colored button-up jacket and matching pants that she paired with a darker colored caramel top as she stood in the background while President Donald Trump spoke to the press on the South Lawn ahead of his trip to Austin, Texas. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching colored caramel coat, and sunglasses. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say it was the perfect fall outfit would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point. Most notably, she turned heads Tuesday when she showed up at the WH for a meeting rocking a gorgeous hunter green jacket with black pants and a cream-colored turtleneck.

Just now: @IvankaTrump and @RepMcCaul met with Kelly and Courtney Litvak of Katy, TX at the WH to discuss the administrations anti-trafficking efforts. Courtney is an incredibly brave trafficking survivor & the WH will continue to work to prevent her story from being repeated pic.twitter.com/CR3tqq84Ut — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) November 19, 2019

Check out some of Ivanka’s other unforgettable looks here.