Penn State football coach James Franklin isn’t happy with the death threats against his quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford recently got rid of the social media on his phone because the death threats were overwhelming following a loss to Minnesota, according to Saturday Tradition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Franklin told the media Tuesday that it’s “troubling” and added, “whether you’ve had 14 Budweisers or not. I don’t see why it’s acceptable.”

“Whether you’ve had 14 Budweisers or not. I don’t see why it’s acceptable,” Franklin said of the threats. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 19, 2019

Franklin: “It’s concerning and you see it everywhere. We laugh about it. Not this instance. … I don’t know if I have an answer for it but it’s troubling. It’s concerning for all of us. … That’s kind of where we are right now things get extreme.” — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 19, 2019

I hope the idiots sending threats to Clifford get arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law. If you send somebody a death threat over social media, it should be viewed the same as doing it face-to-face. It’s that simple.

If you want to be a tough guy online and threaten to kill a college athlete, then you can face a judge in handcuffs, and we’ll see how tough you are then.

The idea it’s ever acceptable to send death threats over a sporting event is simply absurd.

This is a perfect example of how tough people think they are behind their computer or phone screen. Do we really think any of these clowns would threaten Clifford or any of Franklin’s players to their faces?

Hell no. The dynamic changes quick when you’re toe-to-toe with somebody who has 50 pounds of muscle on you.

Put the same person behind a computer screen with some anonymity and they’ll say anything.

I have no doubt fans were frustrated with the loss to Minnesota. I know losing sucks. We all know it, but it will never justify death threats.

Let’s be crystal clear here. If you send death threats to an athlete for any reason, then you’re an absolute loser.

There’s no middle ground here. You’re a loser, and you should face criminal charges.