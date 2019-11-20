“Saturday Night Live” released information Thursday about the celebrities set to appear on the late-night sketch show in December and the list includes Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and more.

In a post tweeted by "SNL" to its millions of followers, it announced that the "Hustlers" star will host the show Dec. 7, followed by Scarlett Johansson the following week with the topper being news that the "Coming To America" star will host the late-night show on December 21. We can hardly wait!

And the entertainment for those nights are just as fantastic with Lizzo joining the former "SNL" cast member and Niall Horan with the "Avengers" star and Da Baby rounding out the other night, alongside the "Second Act" actress.

It all comes following reports earlier this year that the "Beverly Hills Cop" actor would be making a return to the place he once called home during season 45 of "SNL." Murphy last hosted the show back in 1984 and had an awkward appearance during "SNL's" 40th Anniversary episode in 2015.

The 58-year-old legendary comedian opened up in October about his “semi-retired state” and his return to the stage ahead of his stand-up tour next year.

“Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I’ll always do stand-up,” Murphy shared. “So, I’ll always have this thing to go do, but I’m never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.”

“[I’m] busier than ever right now, but all this stuff leads to me being back on the couch with nothing to do,” he added. “That’s the plan: Go do this little stuff, do these three movies, do ‘Saturday Night Live,’ do stand-up and then back to the couch.”