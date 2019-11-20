Jerry Ferrara had a great tweet Tuesday on the 15-year anniversary of the Malice in the Palace.

On November 19, 2004, the Pistons and Pacers engaged in the greatest brawl in the history of sports, and it ended with Ron Artest in the stands fighting fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

[embedded content]

A tweet went mega-viral yesterday with a clip of the altercation stating, “15 years ago today, Turtle tried to fight Ron Artest…”

It’s a reference to the legendary “Entourage” character played by Ferrara.

15 years ago today, Turtle tried to fight Ron Artest… pic.twitter.com/nGuEOBJhPw — David Astramskas (@redapples) November 19, 2019

Ferrara tweeted back in part with, “I in fact, am NOT that dude with the jersey and hat lol. But both Turtle and Jerry would have picked up on the vibes and just ran out of the Palace.”

Hey everyone. I in fact, am NOT that dude with the jersey and hat lol. But both Turtle and Jerry would have picked up on the vibes and just ran out of the Palace. that is all. #facts https://t.co/VCxCRoDI9E — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) November 19, 2019

I’m not going to lie on this one. I had no idea that a dude who could be early “Entourage” Turtle’s twin was involved in this fight.

If you watch the clip above, the dude in the hat 100% looks like Turtle. There’s no question about it at all. He’s got the hat, the jersey, and the attitude.

It’s not hard to see why the tweet blew up.

It’s also great to see people are still talking about “Entourage” all these years later. There’s no doubt it was one of the greatest shows ever made by HBO.

I can watch old episodes on repeat and they don’t get old. I know people love claiming the show hasn’t aged well. Who gives a damn.

It’s a TV show. It’s meant to be enjoyed. It’s not meant to be dissected.

Finally, Turtle might have sat out the Malice in the Palace, but we all know Johnny Drama would have been the first one to throw a punch if it came to it.

There’s no doubt about that at all.