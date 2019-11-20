2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he came “out of a black community.”

Biden spoke Wednesday at a Democratic debate MSNBC and The Washington Post hosted in Georgia and discussed how to mobilize black voters for the upcoming election.

“I’m part of that Obama coalition,” Biden said. “I come out of a black community in terms of my support.” (RELATED: Team Trump Congratulates Hunter Biden As DNA Test Confirms His Love Child ‘With Scientific Certainty’)

“If you notice I have more people supporting me in the black community that have announced for me because they know me. They know who I am,” Biden added.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“Three former chairs of the black caucus, the only African-American woman who’s been elected to the Senate,” he said before 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California interrupted him to say, “No, the other one is here,” amid laughter.



“I said the first African-American woman — so my point is one of the reasons I was picked to be vice president was because of my relationship, long-standing relationship with the black community,” Biden said. “I was part of that coalition.”

