Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett filed a counterclaim Tuesday to the lawsuit brought against him by the city of Chicago.

Smollett’s counterclaim alleged the malicious prosecution brought against him by the Chicago police department and others caused him “humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress” along with economic harm, according to a report published by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Former #Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s attorneys filed a counterclaim against the Chicago, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress https://t.co/gtvwfISkmu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 20, 2019

In the lawsuit, Chicago claimed Smollett owed the city $130,106 for the time and resources spent investigating Smollett’s allegedly false claim he was the victim of a hate crime.

The targets named in Smollett’s counterclaim include Chicago, the Chicago Police Department, Detectives Michael Theis and Edward Wodnicki, Superintendent Eddie Johnson and brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.

Smollett’s lawyers claimed prosecution was brought against the “Empire” actor based on “false, self-serving, and unreliable statements” made by the Osundairo brothers. (RELATED: Chicago Police Release Footage Showing Noose Around Jussie Smollett’s Neck From Night Of Alleged Attack)

As previously reported, Chicago Police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett claimed he was attacked near his home. The former “Empire” actor said he was approached by two men around 2 a.m. and shouted “racial and homophobic slurs.” The men then allegedly poured an “unknown substance” on Smollett and tied a noose around his neck.

Later police charged Smollett with filing a false police report. After bringing 16 counts of disorderly conduct against the actor, prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped all the charges in March.

The lawyers stated the proceedings were concluded “in Mr. Smollett’s favor and in a manner which indicates his innocence because all 16 counts of the criminal indictment were dismissed two and a half weeks after the indictment was filed.”

Lastly, Smollett’s lawyers claimed the actor did not owe the city $130,106 because he had already paid $10,000 “in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him.”