Ken Starr Suggests on Fox That GOP Senators May Need to ‘Make a Trip’ to White House After Sondland Testimony

  • ‘GAME CHANGER’

    Ken Starr: GOP Sens May Need to ‘Make a Trip’ to White House

    On Fox News, Clinton prosecutor raises the specter of Nixon resignation by wondering aloud about how EU ambassador’s testimony could be a “game-changer” for Trump.

  • 2

    IF YOU SAY SO

    Trump: Don’t Know Sondland, but He Proves My Innocence

    “I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well,” he says, as his ambassador testified to so many WH calls he couldn’t keep them straight.

    56 mins ago

  • 3

  • 4

    IN THE LOOP

    Sondland Kept Pompeo Updated on Ukraine Dealings: NYT

    The U.S. ambassador to the European Union reportedly kept secretary of state updated on what was happening in Ukraine.

  • 5

    A NEW FRONT?

    FBI Requests Interview With Ukraine Whistleblower: Report

    However, no interview has been scheduled, and it’s unclear whether the whistleblower’s lawyers will agree to it.

  • 6

    CUZ I LOVE YOU

    Lizzo Secures Massive Eight Nominations for 2020 Grammys

    The singer-rapper’s eight nods include bids for the top four awards, making her the year’s most-nominated act. Plus, Michelle Obama got one, too.

  • 7

    PANTS ON FIRE

    Twitter Condemns U.K. Conservatives for ‘Fact-Check’ Trick

    The party briefly rebranded its verified press office account to look like an independent fact-checking outfit during its nationally televised debate.

  • 8

    MAKE IT STOP

    Sacklers’ China Company Claims OxyContin Less Addictive: AP

    The family’s Chinese company is allegedly using the same false claims as Purdue Pharma to peddle OxyContin.

    56 mins ago

  • 9

    WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?

    Ukraine Is Still Waiting on $35M of U.S. Military Aid: LAT

    The Pentagon has declined to explain why the aid, part of the $400 million held back by Trump earlier this year, had been delayed.

  • 10

    FATAL ATTRACTION

    Hitler’s Birthplace to Be Turned Into Police Station

    The Austrian government is trying to combat it being an attraction.

