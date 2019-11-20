Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
-
‘GAME CHANGER’
Ken Starr: GOP Sens May Need to ‘Make a Trip’ to White House
On Fox News, Clinton prosecutor raises the specter of Nixon resignation by wondering aloud about how EU ambassador’s testimony could be a “game-changer” for Trump.
-
2
IF YOU SAY SO
Trump: Don’t Know Sondland, but He Proves My Innocence
“I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well,” he says, as his ambassador testified to so many WH calls he couldn’t keep them straight.
56 mins ago
-
3
WHISKEY, NEAT
This Discounted Whiskey Decanter Set Is a Holiday Must-Have
You’ll enjoy the holidays even more with a whiskey set that adds a little glam to any situation.
-
4
IN THE LOOP
Sondland Kept Pompeo Updated on Ukraine Dealings: NYT
The U.S. ambassador to the European Union reportedly kept secretary of state updated on what was happening in Ukraine.
-
5
A NEW FRONT?
FBI Requests Interview With Ukraine Whistleblower: Report
However, no interview has been scheduled, and it’s unclear whether the whistleblower’s lawyers will agree to it.
-
6
CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo Secures Massive Eight Nominations for 2020 Grammys
The singer-rapper’s eight nods include bids for the top four awards, making her the year’s most-nominated act. Plus, Michelle Obama got one, too.
-
7
PANTS ON FIRE
Twitter Condemns U.K. Conservatives for ‘Fact-Check’ Trick
The party briefly rebranded its verified press office account to look like an independent fact-checking outfit during its nationally televised debate.
-
8
MAKE IT STOP
Sacklers’ China Company Claims OxyContin Less Addictive: AP
The family’s Chinese company is allegedly using the same false claims as Purdue Pharma to peddle OxyContin.
56 mins ago
-
9
WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?
Ukraine Is Still Waiting on $35M of U.S. Military Aid: LAT
The Pentagon has declined to explain why the aid, part of the $400 million held back by Trump earlier this year, had been delayed.
-
10
FATAL ATTRACTION
Hitler’s Birthplace to Be Turned Into Police Station
The Austrian government is trying to combat it being an attraction.