Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr said Wednesday that it has been one of the “bombshell days” in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE.

His comment on Fox News came amid Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE‘s testimony.

Starr said that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFive things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Nunes complains Democrats adding extra time for questioning witnesses Volker says he rejected Biden ‘conspiracy theory’ pushed by Giuliani MORE‘s (D-Calif.) position is that “the president in fact committed the crime of bribery.”

He said this was “litigable” but that he believed “articles of impeachment are being drawn up” if they haven’t already been drawn up.

“This obviously has been one of those bombshell days,” Starr said.

Ken Starr: “This, obviously, has been one of those bombshell days.” pic.twitter.com/g4QR84MYMc — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 20, 2019

Sondland said during his testimony that there was a quid pro quo involving a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a public statement from Zelensky saying he would carry out investigations that Trump wanted.