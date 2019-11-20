The sad devolution of Colin Kaepernick from Super Bowl quarterback to star of his own Marxist minstrel show culminated on Saturday when he showed up for an NFL workout wearing a “Kunta Kinte” T-shirt and speaking in a black accent so faux it would make Hillary Clinton cringe.

“It’s important y’all here. Y’all been attacked for the last three years. Y’all continue to be attacked,” Kaepernick told the friendly media. “We appreciate what y’all do. We appreciate you being here today. We appreciate the work you do for the people in telling the troof.”

Six years earlier, in the run-up to the 2013 Super Bowl, TV viewers were learning that Kaepernick “knows who he is and what he stands for.” At the time, the accent of the mixed-race Kaepernick varied little from that of any other young man who grew up with a white family in central California.

“I am very grateful that I was able to be in a position I was here I was to be adopted by my family and ultimately having a great life with them,” said Kaepernick of his adoptive parents. “I think it is something that I could not have drawn up any better if I tried.”

If Kaepernick ever knew who he was, he no longer does. Like many people of color, he fell victim to a media eager to fabulate stories of racial division, none more preposterous than that of the one on his T-shirt, “Kunta Kinte.”

“Roots,” the book that tells Kinte’s tale, generated extraordinary reviews and spectacular sales when published in 1976. The mini-series based on the book captured more viewers than any series before it.

One hundred thirty million Americans watched the final episode alone. And Alex Haley won a special Pulitzer Prize for telling the “true” story of a black family from its origins in Africa through seven generations to the present day in America.

As a popular entertainment, “Roots” gave progressives a perfect “pedagogical tool” with which to instruct their less enlightened brethren in the quiet horrors of American culture.

In Haley’s tale, it is the whites that enter the forest and enslave the blacks, not Arab slave traders, not other blacks. This is a complete rewriting of history.

Since Kinte is unconscious through the period of transaction, the reader has no picture of African participation in the slave market, nor of any Portuguese or Hispanic involvement in the slave trade. He only sees Brits and Americans.

By making Kinte a Muslim, Haley is able to attack Christianity, which strikes his character as crude and hypocritical. Coming of age during the revolutionary period in Virginia, Kinte sees the revolution as inherently fraudulent as well.

Haley knew something of fraud, quite a bit. In fact, he would prove to be the Jussie Smollett of the literary world, and, like Smollett, he almost got away with it.

Unfortunately for Haley, at least one person in the cultural establishment was not about to give him a pass because of race or agenda.

In 1978, Harold Courlander, a white novelist, sued Haley in a U.S. District Court in New York for copyright infringement. The suit cited 81 passages that had been lifted from Courlander’s “The African” as well as the plot and certain characters.

Not wanting to undermine a newly ascendant black hero, the judge counseled Haley, as deep in denial as Jussie, that he would have to contemplate a perjury charge unless he settled with Courlander. Haley did just that to the tune of $650,000, or about $2.5 million by 2019 standards.

In 1993, a year after Haley’s death, progressive author Philip Nobile did his best to blow the whistle on what he called “one of the great literary hoaxes of modern times.”

In February of that year, Nobile published “Uncovering Roots” in the influential alternative publication, The Village Voice. The article brought to a larger public the story of the Courlander suit as well as an unintended exposé by a pair of leading genealogists who vainly attempted to trace Kinte’s roots.

Nobile also revealed that Haley’s editor at Playboy magazine, the very white and Jewish Murray Fisher, did much of the book’s writing.

In the British Isles, the Nobile exposé was a big story. It got serious coverage in all the major newspapers, and the BBC later made a documentary, “The Roots of Alex Haley,” confirming Nobile’s charges.

In America, as Nobile ruefully admits, “Nobody wanted to touch it.” A Lexis search shows shockingly little follow-up by the media, major or minor.

Shielded from any honest history and fed a steady stream of race hoaxes, in 2016 Kaepernick famously chose to sit out the national anthem before NFL games.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” said Kaepernick at the time. “There are bodies in the street.”

Yes, there were bodies in the street, but Kaepernick had no idea how they got there. Misled by his president and the media, he somehow concluded that America “oppresses black people.”

He reached this conclusion, it should be noted, in the eighth year of the Obama presidency while making $12 million a year, not bad wages for a wannabe slave who is as much a fraud as the imaginary man on his T-shirt.

His parents deserve better.