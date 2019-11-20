In this episode of “Louder with Crowder,” guest host “Donald Trump” reviews the Democratic presidential candidates campaigns and highlights their most cringeworthy moments.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
TOP 5: Democrat Cringe Moments!| Louder with Crowder
youtu.be
Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steven Crowder?
To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.