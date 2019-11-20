In this episode of “Louder with Crowder,” guest host “Donald Trump” reviews the Democratic presidential candidates campaigns and highlights their most cringeworthy moments.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

TOP 5: Democrat Cringe Moments!| Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.