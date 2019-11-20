It’s been a rough several days for the College Republicans at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Last week, a mob of leftists harassed members of Turning Point USA who were at an outside table helping advertise an upcoming College Republicans-sponsored speech by conservative economist Arthur Laffer. Members of the College Republicans were tabling next to TPUSA and said they were harassed and threatened as well.

Then dozens of disruptive left-wing students defied police and shut down Laffer’s speech Monday.

Now things have gotten worse.

The SUNY College Republicans said the school’s student government on Tuesday revoked its access to the online system that lets them reserve campus meeting rooms — and canceled already reserved spaces to boot.

“For this reason, tonight’s meeting will be canceled,” the College Republicans told its members on Facebook. “We apologize for letting you know on such short notice, as this came as a surprise to us as well. We will keep you updated with developments and information about future meetings.”

Why?

Campus Reform said it obtained an email from Erin Bishop, the student government’s executive vice president, telling the College Republicans that its meeting room access was suspended because the group failed to seek approval from the student government before tabling last week.

But John Restuccia, president of the Binghamton College Republicans, told the outlet such reasoning is bogus.

“We didn’t have a permit to table because [the table was located on] public property,” he told Campus Reform, “and also one of the groups that was with us wasn’t [Student Association] funded.”

SUNY Binghamton’s student government on Wednesday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for comment on the matter.

‘Right now we’re pretty much dead in the water’

“Without a room, you can’t organize on campus,” Restuccia noted to Campus Reform. “We can’t hold meetings anymore.”

He added, “Right now we’re pretty much dead in the water.”

Restuccia, however, told the outlet that the College Republicans are looking to take legal action against what he called a strike against the First Amendment: “This is what our Founding Fathers were fighting against.”