Actress Lili Reinhart admitted she visited a lot of strip clubs in order to better understand her role in the movie “Hustlers.”

Reinhart claimed she took two pole dancing classes in preparation for her role in the movie that was released in September at the Time 100 Next event at Pier 17, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“I have been going to more strip clubs in … the past few months than most people probably do in their entire life,” she told Page Six.

“I respect strippers more 100 percent,” she added.

Reinhart starred in the film about strippers who conned men out of money alongside actresses Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu.

The “Riverdale” star isn’t the only star from the movie who took to the clubs for research. Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez admitted the couple spent tons of money at strip clubs for research. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Lili Reinhart On The Internet)

“We sat down with the girls, and we were just literally interrogating them, asking them questions,” the MLB star shared. “Then, we would hit ’em up with $400 or $500, $600. Thanks for your time and move on to the next.”

“We weren’t there for dancing, we were literally there for work,” he added.

I think this is a great move. The best way to figure out how to pretend to be someone is to study whoever you’re trying to be. Reinhart and Lopez were both amazing in the movie, so whatever they did leading up to the film worked.