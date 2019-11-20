U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning in a highly anticipated appearance before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine.

Sondland originally testified behind closed doors that he did not know precisely why U.S. military aid to Ukraine was held up, and said that, in a September phone call, Trump denied using nearly $400 million in U.S. financial aid as leverage to get Kyiv to open two politically motivated investigations.

But the Trump donor and political appointee revised his testimony earlier this month to say that he “presumed” that the delayed military aid was conditioned upon the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing investigations into 2016 election interference and Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that employed the son of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE.

Sondland is viewed as a wild card witness. Neither Democrats nor Republicans know whether he will help or hurt Trump during his day in the hot seat.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of Defense, and David Hale, an undersecretary of State, are scheduled to testify on Wednesday afternoon before the Intelligence panel, which is led by Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFive things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Nunes complains Democrats adding extra time for questioning witnesses Volker says he rejected Biden ‘conspiracy theory’ pushed by Giuliani MORE (D-Calif.) and ranking member Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesThe Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Nunes complains Democrats adding extra time for questioning witnesses MORE (R-Calif.).

Sondland to confirm quid pro quo in opening statement

9:00 a.m.

Sondland plans to testify Wednesday that there was a definite quid pro quo in Trump’s demands to Ukraine.

“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret. Everyone was informed view email on July 19, days before the Presidential call. As I communicated to the team, I told President Zelensky in advance that assurances to ‘run a fully transparent investigation’ and ‘turn over every stone’ were necessary in his call with President Trump,” Sondland will say, according to a copy of his opening remarks obtained by The Hill.

Sondland will also heavily emphasize that at the “express direction of the president,” he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryOvernight Energy: Mark Ruffalo pushes Congress on ‘forever chemicals’ | Lawmakers spar over actor’s testimony | House Dems unveil renewable energy tax plan | Funding for conservation program passes Senate hurdle Volker: I ‘cringe’ when I hear ‘three amigos’ Live coverage: House holds third day of public impeachment hearings MORE and then-special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Vindman clashes with GOP MORE had to work with Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE, the president’s personal lawyer, on Ukraine policy — something he said they did not want to do.

Sondland described some of the circumstances of the phone call in which fellow witness David Holmes, a career State Department official described to House investigators. They were at a lunch in Kyiv, when the president called Sondland to inquire about the subject of investigations, which the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pushing for at the time.

“Other witnesses have recently shared their recollection of overhearing this call. For the most part, I have no reason to doubt their accounts,” Sondland testified.

Sondland updated Pompeo on Ukraine pressure campaign: report

8:28 a.m.

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard Pompeo2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Netanyahu calls Trump administration reversal on Israeli settlements a ‘huge achievement’ UN pushes back on US reversal on Israeli settlements MORE updated on the White House’s pressure campaign against the Ukraine, The New York Times reported early Wednesday.

Sondland, who is set to testify later the day in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Kyiv, in mid-August shared a draft statement wiht Pompeo intended to convince the president to meet with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two people briefed told the Times.

The ambassador also reportedly talked with Pompeo about encouraging Zelensky to vow during a meeting between the leaders in Poland to take actions desired by Trump in order to improve U.S.-Ukraine relations. Pompeo reportedly approved this plan, but Trump cancelled his trip to Poland, the Times noted.

Portion of US aid to Ukraine still unreleased: report

7:56 a.m.

More than $35 million of the previously withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine that plays a central role in the impeachment inquiry is still unreleased, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A Pentagon spending document obtained by the newspaper reportedly showed the portion of the $400 million military aid designated for Ukraine is still in the possession of the U.S. Treasury.

A Pentagon spokeswoman confirmed to the Times that approximately $36 million of the aid is still in U.S. accounts, but declined to say why. Lt. Col. Carla Gleason added that it would be distributed “over the next several weeks.”

7:00 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE described attacks on him and other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry as “reprehensible” and “cowardly,” recognizing career officials for their courage in coming forward to raise concerns about the administration’s policies toward Ukraine.

Vindman, a top White House expert on Ukraine, said that he believed President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president to be “improper” and that he reported concerns about it to a National Security Council lawyer out of a “sense of duty.”

He also clashed with Republicans who asked if he may have had dual allegiances to other countries or if he was the source of leaks to outside press.

In the afternoon, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker pushed back on an allegation about former Vice President Joe Biden amplified by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, calling it a “conspiracy theory.”

Volker said specifically that he “rejected” the theory during a meeting with Giuliani on July 19 while insisting he had no knowledge of an effort to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, now a leading 2020 White House hopeful, within the Trump administration.

Trump late Tuesday hailed the third day of public impeachment proceedings as a “great day for Republicans.”

“A great day for Republicans, a great day for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

