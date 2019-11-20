During the House impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that President Donald Trump directed him “to work with Mr. Rudy Giuliani” — the president’s personal attorney — in an effort to pressure Ukraine officials to investigate Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company that employed Hunter Biden.

“Secretary [Rick] Perry, Ambassador [Kurt] Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States,” Sondland said in his opening statement. “Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.”

Sondland told the House Intelligence Committee that Giuliani pressured Ukraine to announce the investigations in exchange for a White House meeting for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that the pressure campaign did constitute as a quid pro quo.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” Sondland said. “Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.”

Giuliani joins Glenn Beck in an exclusive interview Wednesday to respond to Sondland’s incriminating testimony and expose the facts behind the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know.

Watch the bombshell interview below:

[embedded content]

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani Responds to Dems’ ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Claims Amid Impeachment Hearings



youtu.be



