Ten Democrats will debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday evening. Presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar will take the stage just months before the nominating process starts.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell will moderate the debate with NBC’s Kristen Wekler and the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

Debate begins at 9 PM ET.

9:14 PM: After Warren pitches her “two cents” wealth tax, Booker, backed by Wall Street, says he is for increasing the estate tax and does not agree with Warren’s wealth tax. Booker says he wants a more just tax system and says the country needs to give more people opportunities to grow wealth.

Booker, at the very end of the stage, gets a question before other candidates like Yang and Gabbard.

It seems like MSNBC is trying its best to make Booker seem like the “moderate” candidate Democrats should back. But there is a reason he is at the end of the stage.

Warren says she is “tired of freeloading billionaires” and repeats her stump speech about everything a two-cent wealth tax can help accomplish.

9:11 PM: Harris is next and she says “we have a criminal in the White House.” Harris is just a talking-point machine, re-upping some of her best anti-Trump lines from the trail.

9:08 PM: Mitchell asks Biden a good question. She mentions Biden has claimed Republicans will work again with Democrats if he becomes president. She asks how that will be possible when Republicans want him and his son investigated.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee,” Biden says, adding that he also found out Putin doesn’t want him to be president from the hearings. Biden keeps stressing that he is the best person to beat Trump but never answers Mitchell’s question. Mitchell doesn’t follow up and lets Biden slide. Expect someone like Sanders to whack Biden on this later if given an opportunity.

9:07 PM: Buttigieg, asked the same question, says Trump’s conduct should be central and claims Trump has already confessed his crimes on television. He says he will confront Trump for his wrongdoings but says he is also running to govern after Trump. He says when Trump is defeated, it will be a “tender” moment in a country when the sun will come up. He says the country will be more divided than ever and big issues still need to be addressed.

9:06 PM: Sanders says Trump is a “pathological liar” who is the “most corrupt president” in modern history when asked how central Trump’s conduct should be in the campaign. Sanders, stealing a bit from Yang, says Democrats cannot be consumed with Trump or they will lose the election. He says the American people understand that Congress can “walk and chew bubble gum at the same time” by dealing with Trump’s corruption and standing up for working families and fighting the corrupt political system and the “rigged economy.”

9:04 PM: For some reason, Klobuchar is now given air time. She says she is for an impeachment inquiry but the jury is still out on the evidence. Won’t commit to convicting and removing Trump like Warren. Klobuchar seems a bit jittery.

9:02 PM: Maddow begins with an impeachment question. Maddow asks Warren if she is willing to convince her Republican colleagues to convict Trump. What a softball question. Warren says of course.

Warren now segues to money in politics, putting her against Democrats backed by big-money donors like Biden without mentioning anyone. Warren says ambassadorships should not be for sale.

9:00 PM: All candidates on stage as the debate is about to get started. Mitchell says they will cover a lot of topics, including “national security, race, and climate.”

8:50 PM: Candidates about to take the stage. Chris Matthews says the impeachment hearings have shown that the Democrats are simply, more than anything, an “anti-Trump” party. He says Democrats are more interested in bringing Trump down than they are about any of the presidential candidates and their platforms.

8:45 PM: A late entry into the race who obviously did not qualify for the debate:

Governor @DevalPatrick was supposed to have an event at Morehouse College tonight. An organizer with the college who planned the event told CNN that Patrick cancelled the event when he arrived and learned that he would not have an audience. (Note, two people came, not pictured) pic.twitter.com/CzNjWYcWKJ — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2019

8:39 PM: Can Mayor Pete take the heat tonight? Will his poll numbers hold after tonight’s debate?

Nina Turner of the Sander campaign, speaking for herself, ripped Buttigieg last night. And he’s going to face a lot more of that as Iowa gets nearer. Candidates like Harris and Warren who had polling surges going into the debates lost their momentum after the debates.

Nina Turner, co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ campaign, went off on Pete Buttigieg at a fundraiser in Atlanta last night. “I don’t think you are in any position to be president,” she said, shredding the South Bend mayor’s response to a police shooting of a Black man in his city. pic.twitter.com/pwSSiXRvMl — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) November 20, 2019

A message from Stacey Abrams, who is on stage firing up the crowd before the debate begins. She may fit today’s “woke” Democrats who want to leave no identity group behind as well as Ed Orgeron just fits LSU. She may regret years down the line that she didn’t get into a race that was hers for the taking. Opportunities like this do not present themselves often. Obama seized his chance.

As we celebrate the #DemDebate coming to Georgia on this special day, we also take time to recognize #TransDayofRemembrance and commit ourselves to doing all we can as leaders to stop crimes of hate against transgender Americans — particularly trans women of color. pic.twitter.com/GHJRdXEJte — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 20, 2019

Yang creates an all-female playlist featuring a Taylor Swift album on the day Ariana Grande, a Scooter Braun client, expressed her support for Bernie Sanders.

Check out @AndrewYang‘s empowering, all-female playlist ahead of tonight’s debate below https://t.co/LmVFPk4ylp — billboard (@billboard) November 20, 2019

Ariana Grande for Bernie:

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Creative fundraising pitch from Yang’s campaign:

Hey #YangGang – it’s DEBATE DAY! We’re making this one extra fun(draising) with a donation game! Donate every time one of the following happens… OR, better yet, make up your own rules and Tweet us what they are! Use this link to donate when you playhttps://t.co/tkc9NQGbVu pic.twitter.com/Wq882FpfKJ — Carly Reilly (@carlypreilly) November 20, 2019

Candidates will be debate on the Oprah Winfrey soundstage. Media in the Whoopi Goldberg Soundstage.

Coming at you live from Tyler Perry Studios where debate prep is underway. The debate itself is in the Oprah Winfrey soundstage. Media is in the Whoopi Goldberg one. There’s only a few journalists covering this thing. #gapol pic.twitter.com/1PUzRup9vh — Emma N. Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) November 20, 2019

When Tyler Perry opened Tyler Perry Studios last month, complete with 12 sound stages, he made history as the first studio fully owned by an African American and helped cement Atlanta as a major player in the entertainment industry. https://t.co/uhC9U5w1dE pic.twitter.com/A7Gfx9lYOq — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2019