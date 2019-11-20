Mark Dantonio plans to return to coach the Michigan State Spartans in 2020.

The Spartans have had a rough year, and haven’t been outstanding the past few seasons. That’s led some to wonder if Dantonio plans on ditching for greener pastures or if he’ll be fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If it’s up to him, he’ll be coaching the Spartans week one of next season. When asked if he’ll be there for the Northwestern game, Dantonio responded with “yes.”

Watch his full comments below. He seems very adamant about sticking with MSU for at least another year.

Mark Dantonio was asked a lot about his future in today’s weekly presser. Does he plan on being the coach in 2020? “Yes. Yes.” pic.twitter.com/RvGSypLsE8 — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) November 19, 2019

I know Dantonio has taken some heat over the past few years, but the Spartans would be stupid to try to push him out.

The man is a hell of a football coach. Are the past few years outstanding? Hell no. They haven’t been pretty, but let’s not forget MSU was in the playoff a few years back.

They’re not that far removed from success.

It’d be incredibly foolish for the Spartans to cut and run from Dantonio. He’s one of the best football coaches in the country.

It’s been rough sledding lately, but things will get better. Trust me, as a Wisconsin fan, I’d love to see Dantonio leave East Lansing.

That right there is all the info MSU needs to keep him.