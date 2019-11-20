(FOX NEWS) — John Mark Comer reached his breaking point as head of a Portland, Ore., megachurch when he was exhausted after leading six services every Sunday. He ended up stepping down, stressed out at a time of great success.

The Bridgetown Church pastor used to believe the biggest problem for American Christians was liberalism, secularism or the breakdown of the family. But he now has a different answer and outlook on life, based on advice from his mentor.

“I think, in all honesty, it is hurry,” the 39-year-old pastor told Fox News.

