A judge sentenced Ohio mother Brittany Renee Pilkington to 37 years in prison after killing her three infant sons.

Pilkington, 27, reportedly killed the children because she feared they would grow up to abuse women.

According to the Daily Mail, Pilkington was impregnated by her mother’s 47-year-old boyfriend when she was just 17 years old. The two later married. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sex charge in 2016, which stemmed from his relationship with Pilkington that took place when she was underage.

What are the details?

Pilkington pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and murder charges on Tuesday after she suffocated her three sons — ages 3 months to 4 years — in July 2014, April 2015 and August 2015, respectively, over a 13-month period.

She told authorities that she feared the boys would grow up and abuse women. Her lawyers insisted that she is brain damaged and had been abused, both physically and sexually, throughout her life. Kort Gatterdam, one of Pilkington’s attorneys, said that his client suffered from lead poisoning as a child. A doctor’s exam confirmed Pilkington’s brain damage.

“Sadly, she’s safer living a better life in jail than on the outside,” Gatterdam said. Tina McFall, another one of Pilkington’s attorneys, said that her client grieves for her children, whom she loves and misses “every day.”

Pilkington’s guilty plea took the death penalty off the table, according to the outlet.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost revealed that the court imposed two consecutive life sentences in connection to the murders, and added an additional seven years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge.

“A guilty plea cannot undo the heartless acts this woman committed against defenseless children,” Yost said according to CNN. “She does not deserve to be called mom. But locking her up will at least guarantee she won’t be able to repeat this evil.”