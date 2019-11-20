The election of President Trump may not merely prompt the likes of Kanye West to run for office. Renowned musician Akon is apparently also considering doing so.

Speaking on “The Real” Monday, the “Don’t Matter” singer said that a 2024 presidential run “might be possible.”

“I know what the issues are. As a person, as an immigrant, as a black man, as whatever you want to call it, I kinda know or feel like I know that I can take the country and move it forward. I really believe so,” Akon said.

The rapper and musician was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but he spent most of his childhood in Senegal and has often referred to it as his hometown.

Kanye West has been fairly open about his desire to run for president in 2024. When Akon was asked his thoughts on this, the musician said the welcomed Kanye’s entry into the race.

“I need him to run. I want him to because it’s like this — Kanye’s not crazy. He’s just been awakened,” Akon said. “My belief, because from a spiritual state, I just feel like he’s awake now. He’s [the] most amazing marketer in the world. He understands his audience — but he’s definitely not crazy.

“If he does run, it’s great for the culture,” Akon continued. “Now, whether or not you think he’s fit is another thing, that’s why you got me as another choice.”

Kanye West recently ignited buzz over a potential 2024 presidential run while speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “When I run for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs [that] I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” said Kanye.

During an appearance at Joel Osteen’s famed Lakewood Church, Kanye West also said the culture wars will be turning as more and more entertainment figures return to Jesus.

“Well, I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” West said. “And when I was, you know, in my lowest points, you know, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the the Hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown, and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and writing a ‘start a church in the middle of Calabasas,’ and even after that I went and made the the Life of Pablo album. I said this is a gospel album and I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album, and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to me because I was a superstar. But the the only superstar is Jesus.”

“So even for someone who’s professing God and saying this is gonna be … a gospel album, the devil is gonna come and do everything he can to distract people from knowing how to fully be in service to the Lord, and all of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all see me use before God is now using for him,” West continued. “Because every time I stand up I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”