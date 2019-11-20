At the public hearing Wednesday in the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation of President Trump, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demonstrated that Ambassador Gordon Sondland was not aware of specific allegations of Ukrainian efforts to undermine President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Nunes’ intent was to provide context to Sondland’s testimony that diplomatic actions favorable to Ukraine were being held up due to Trump’s request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy announce an investigation of the natural gas firm Burisma.

Sondland said he was not aware of the fact that Burisma had routed more than $3 million over the course of five years to accounts tied to Hunter Biden, who became a Burisma board member in 2014 while his father was President Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy.

In September 2015, Nunes pointed out, the then-ambassador to Ukraine under Obama, Jeffrey Piatt, called for an investigation into the owner of Burisma.

And Burisma lawyers invoked Hunter Biden’s name to get a meeting with the State Department on the same day Ukraine’s general prosecutor was fired.

Sondland said that he had been unaware of those facts as well.

Nunes referred to Ambassador Kurt Volker’s testimony Tuesday that Trump told him in a May 23 conversation the Ukrainians “tried to take me down” during the 2016 election.

“It’s an inconvenient truth that the Democrats don’t want to admit, their operatives that were dirtying up the Trump campaign using Ukrainian sources in 2016,” Nunes said

“And they do not want us to get to the bottom of it. They don’t want you, ambassador, to get to the bottom of it,” he continued.

Nunes, referring to Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in requesting that Ukraine investigate Burisma, added that Democrats “don’t want the president’s personal attorney” to get to the bottom of it, even though Trump was “under a special counsel investigation that [Democrats] fed into the FBI that we’ve dealt with for over three years.”

Nunes emphasized that Giuliani was pursuing leads relevant to the origins of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia collusion “hoax,” which is now the subject of a Justice Department criminal investigation.

“His personal attorney wants to find out who are these Ukrainians, who are the sources in the Steele dossier the Democrats paid for,” Nunes said referring to the anti-Trump document financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee that was used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Among Trump’s specific concerns, Nunes said, were:

Alexandra Chalupa, a staffer for the Democratic National Committee, admitted to Politico that she worked with officials at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington to “dig up dirt” on the Trump campaign that she passed on to the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Politico story quotes Ukrainian parliamentarian Andrey Artemenko saying, regarding the activity of the Ukrainian Embassy, “It was clear they were supporting Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.”

Then-Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Cherith Norman Chalet wrote an op-ed in The Hill during the 2016 election campaign criticizing Trump.

Sergey Lushenko, then a Ukrainian parliamentarian, admitted part of his motivation for spreading the disputed “black ledger” purporting corruption by onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was to undermine Trump’s candidacy.

Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr, the wife of senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, testified to Congress that Lushenko was a source for Fusion GPS’s operation to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign, including the compilation of the unverified, anti-Trump Steele dossier on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Ukrainian internal affairs minister Arsen Avakov mocked and disparaged Trump on Facebook and Twitter.

Sondland acknowledged he had been unaware of these allegations prior to the impeachment investigation.