Rep. Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesThe Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Nunes complains Democrats adding extra time for questioning witnesses MORE (R-Calif.), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, is making the rounds online for a facial expression he made as lawmakers broke for recess on the fourth day of the public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

The moment came on Wednesday shorty after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFive things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Nunes complains Democrats adding extra time for questioning witnesses Volker says he rejected Biden ‘conspiracy theory’ pushed by Giuliani MORE (D-Calif.) announced that lawmakers could break for recess from hearing the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE.

Moments before the break, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman had been grilling Sondland about his knowledge of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE’s dealings in Ukraine, which are at the center of the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.

Thousands of Twitter users are seizing on the facial reaction from Nunes after Schiff announced a brief break following Goldman’s line of questioning.

Oh my god. Nunes’ face moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Mku0P491cE — John Aravosis (@aravosis) November 20, 2019

Holy shit, after Sondland finished his first round of questioning, Devin Nunes and the Republican lawyer sitting next to him look like they’ve seen a ghost pic.twitter.com/IsfTiRnww6 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 20, 2019

The look on Nunes’ face as the Sondland testimony took a five minute break is my double rainbow. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) November 20, 2019

Someone please do a gif of Nunes’ face when Schiff announces a recess. Thanks — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 20, 2019

The Daily Show spliced footage of Nunes’s reaction over Daniel Powter’s hit song, “Bad Day,” tweeting: “Nunes had a bad day.”

Nunes had a bad day pic.twitter.com/PRfzzDlJ6y — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019

A few more Twitter users also shared footage that went viral showing the moment with the theme music to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” playing in the background, with one of the clips racking up more than 790,000 views and over 34,000 likes as of Wednesday evening.

I had to do it. The Nunes face and expression demanded it. pic.twitter.com/ypULFzmGWQ — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) November 20, 2019

Nunes was the subject of another viral moment during Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE‘s testimony on Tuesday after the officer insisted the GOP lawmaker address him by his military title.