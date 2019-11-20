Oklahoma beating Baylor 34-31 had impressive TV ratings on Saturday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game was watched by 6.43 million people on ABC, which absolutely dominated the primetime ratings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was nothing even close as the country watched Jalen Hurts and the Sooners comeback from a 28-3 deficit to get a major win.

As I always say, it’s a good thing for the soul of America whenever the ratings for college football games are nice and high.

Getting north of six million viewers for a non-rivalry Big 12 game is the definition of putting up big numbers. Clearly, people were very interested in watching the two best teams in the conference battle it out.

[embedded content]

The game also didn’t disappoint at all. Hurts and company were down big to start. It looked like the Bears were going to run them right off of the field.

Instead, the Sooners and their star quarterback erased the 25 point hole and walked out of Waco with a win.

Props to both teams for putting on a show. It should make all of us happy whenever college football is front and center in American sports.