President Donald Trump likely won’t testify before the House Intelligence Committee, according to his adviser Pam Bondi.

Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, now is part of the White House communications team handling messaging about the impeachment inquiry.

She made her comments during a Wednesday interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“I know why he wants to testify,” she said. “Of course, he wants to testify because he did nothing wrong. But do I think it’s likely he’s going to testify? Probably not – because no one would advise him to testify because this is a sham court. It really is.

“The president should not testify. I know exactly why he wants to, though. No human being should have to come in and prove their innocence – ever.

“It’s a sham what they’ve been trying to do. Yet the president has continued running our country every day.”

Trump had said on Monday he would consider testifying.

He said in a tweet: “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”