Vice President Pence’s office pushed back on Sondland’s testimony Wednesday that he raised concerns that aid for Ukraine had become tied to Trump’s desire for investigations.

“The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations,” Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said in a statement

Sondland said in his opening statement that he brought up the issue during a Sept. 1 meeting with Pence in Warsaw. However, Short denied the exchange ever took place.

“Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland,” Short said.

Sondland told a staff counsel for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that when he raised the issue to Pence, the vice president essentially acknowledged his comments but did not inquire further about what he was talking about.

The ambassador’s testimony affirmed that there was a quid pro quo tying a White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a public declaration of investigations that Trump wanted. He added that “everyone was in the loop,” indicating that numerous high-level officials were aware of the effort.

Pence’s office has been quick to disassociate itself from potentially damaging testimony.

Jennifer Williams, a Pence aide detailed from the State Department, testified Tuesday that she found Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky to be “unusual.” A short time later, Pence’s office issued a statement from his national security adviser noting that she never raised those concerns with the vice president.