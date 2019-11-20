Warren-mentum is over.

The Senator from Massachusetts who spent weeks at the top of the Democratic party’s slate of potential 2020 nominees is now running behind in every national poll and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — an upstart with no national political experience and a recently changed platform — is leading the pack in both Iowa and New Hampshire, two key early primary states.

Warren’s slide is marked. According to an Economist/YouGov poll out Wednesday, Warren took a nearly double-digit drop among likely voters over the past week, leaving her in second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Huge shift in the Economist/YouGov weekly poll Last week

Warren 26

Biden 23

Sanders 17https://t.co/e3fVgzjkOZ This week

Biden 30

Warren 22

Sanders 12 https://t.co/y9YLznCMz4 That means Warren no longer leads in any national poll, and Biden’s RCP avg lead widens to 12.7 — Bill Scher (@billscher) November 20, 2019

As Politico’s Bill Scher points out, this gives Biden an increased edge nationwide. He never lost the national lead to Warren, but at times, the lead threatened to dip below the double-digits, leaving him vulnerable to a significant Warren rise, had she continued upward movement in the polls.

That’s bad enough news for Warren, particularly coming off a tough week where she was unable to effectively explain how the Federal government could afford her expansive Medicare-for-All healthcare plan without raising taxes on all taxpayers across the board. But now, it seems, Buttigieg is leading Warren and Biden in two all-important first-in-the-nation primaries.

Last week, Buttigieg pulled ahead in Iowa, a rise many experts chalked up to his superior Iowa operation; Buttigieg focused his campaign efforts on Iowa, opening dozens of victory offices within the state, and placing staff in Iowa towns whose populations have grown significantly since the 2012 and 2016 elections. There, Buttigieg has found a wealth of new Democrat voters, largely Millennials and other young people who’ve moved to Iowa from other, more expensive states.

Now, it seems, Buttigieg has also pulled ahead in New Hampshire, ousting Warren from the top slot there, Newsweek reports.

“South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg grabbed a 10-point lead in New Hampshire, according to a Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday,” the magazine said Wednesday morning. “That number represents a jump of 15 points from a similar poll taken in September.”

It’s not an insignificant lead, either, when you examine the field. “Buttigieg led the poll with 25 percent. Both Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President tied for second place with 15 percent. Rounding at the top three was Senator Bernie Sanders with 9 percent,” according to Newsweek.

Biden has never been a competitor in New Hampshire. His focus has always been Iowa, western states like Nevada, and battleground states, where he can prove to the Democrat Party as a whole that he can compete with President Donald Trump for the “moderate,” blue collar, and “Rust Belt” votes that Trump used to put himself over the top in 2016. But Warren has been intensely competitive in New Hampshire. It’s as close to a “home state” Warren gets among the early primaries, and it traditionally leans progressive (New Hampshire went all-in for Sanders in 2016, against Hillary Clinton).

The New Hampshire situation may also be tough news for the Democrat Party as a whole, especially those at the top who are focusing on a far-left platform for the 2020 election cycle. Voters in New Hampshire appear to be focused on electability and are responding to Buttigieg’s recent message-retooling, which places him among the more “moderate” candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Buttigieg’s lead may be short-lived — he is, after all, among the least experienced competitors for the nod — so he may not want to count himself among the front-runners just yet, but progressives appear to have been warned to step back.