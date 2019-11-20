(THE COLLEGE FIX) — After massive backlash from students, alumni and others, the student government president of Grand Valley State University reinstated the Pledge of Allegiance to its meetings, a decision he made Monday after the Student Senate’s vote last week to nix it created a firestorm of controversy.

“I reinstated the Pledge of Allegiance after hearing from students and the broader GVSU community. Our Constitution allows the president to set the agenda,” Eric-John Szczepaniak, president of the Student Senate, said in an emailed statement to The College Fix on Tuesday.

“The original decision was meant to acknowledge differences that exist on our college campus. In no way did the Senate intend to cause any harm or offend people,” he said. “… Through many hours of conversation, and guidance from advisors, I came to the conclusion that allowing the Pledge of Allegiance is the best course of action.”

