President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE leads top 2020 Democratic White House hopefuls in theoretical match-ups in Wisconsin, a poll released Wednesday found.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia ‘coup,’ few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia ‘coup,’ few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE all trail Trump in Wisconsin, according to the new Marquette Law School poll. Last month, all of these candidates except Buttigieg beat Trump.

Trump topped Biden, 47 percent to 44 percent, in the new poll.

Trump also holds a 3-point edge over Sanders in Wisconsin, 48 percent to 45 percent.

Trump’s lead is wider against Warren, at 48 percent to 43 percent, and Buttigieg, at 47 percent to 39 percent, pollsters found.

The results come as the House impeachment inquiry against Trump unfolds. Democrats launched the inquiry in September after a whistleblower reported Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into Biden and his son.

Trump won Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, in the 2016 election, allowing him take the White House. The Democratic Party is aiming to win these battleground states back in 2020.

The new poll surveyed 801 registered voters in Wisconsin Nov. 13-17 and had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.