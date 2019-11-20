President Donald Trump received some good news Wednesday in the midst of impeachment drama taking place on Capitol Hill.

A new poll showed Trump leading all major Democratic presidential candidates in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin. The poll published by Marquette University Law School showed Trump leading Vice President Joe Biden by 47-44%, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 48%-45%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 48%-43%, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg 47%-39%. (RELATED: Is Elizabeth Warren Too Conservative For Democrats?)

The new poll also suggested that Wisconsin voters are tiring of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, with 40% of registered voters saying they support impeachment, and 53% saying they are opposed. These numbers are down from the 44% of registered Wisconsin voters that supported the inquiry before public hearings began. The poll was conducted Nov. 13-17, and surveyed 801 registered voters in Wisconsin with a margin of error of roughly 4.1%. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Will Be Re-Elected)

House Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry into the president last month, and have spent the past two weeks holding public hearings related to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.