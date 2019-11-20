Musician Post Malone has extended his Runaway tour with a second leg in North America.

The additional tour will kick off in February in 2020 and wrap up at the end of March of 2020, according to a report published Tuesday by Rolling Stone. The new leg of the tour comes after Post Malone’s new album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” dropped in September.

The tour will start on Feb. 4 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and the final show will be played March 21 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Performers Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will continue to open for Post Malone’s shows.

Tickets for the 2nd leg of the tour will go live Nov. 22.

I went to a concert in the first leg of his tour, and it was insane. Post Malone is a phenomenal artist and he really does put on a show for his fans. (RELATED: Post Malone Goes Viral For Throwing Money Around In A Club)

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” is doing so well on the charts that it only makes sense for him to continue his tour to perform the songs from the new album. People are going crazy for it.

I also love when artists add concert dates or extend tours. It’s a thank you to their fans and an acknowledgement that the fans are why these artists make music.