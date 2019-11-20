Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped into Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, accusing him of failing to hold the FBI accountable for its January raid on former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Graham initially expressed concern over the FBI’s public arrest of the longtime Republican political operative, but Carlson claimed that Graham never followed up on his promise to investigate the FBI’s raid. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Believes Hillary Clinton Wants To Enter Presidential Race)

“So Whatever happened to all that?” Carlson asked. “Well as it turns out, nothing.”

Carlson said that Graham’s staff told him that the senator met with the Deputy FBI director who told him that he didn’t think an FBI agent tipped off CNN, which aired the raid on its network, but Carlson did not buy the explanation. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

“Nine months later, Lindsey Graham does not appear to have done anything to press the FBI further or to get to the bottom of this mystery,” Carlson said.

Carlson also accused Graham of engaging in “theatrical events” meant to appeal to Republican primary voters in South Carolina.

“Pretty cynical,” Carlson said. “But, then a lot of United States Senators are pretty cynical, even the Republicans. Unfortunately for them, their voters are starting to figure it out.”

Stone was convicted last week of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee, among other charges, and faces up to 50 years in prison.