The Queen has effectively sacked Prince Andrew from Royal duties after discussing the Epstein scandal with Charles and summoning the distraught Duke of York.

She took decisive action to contain the fall-out from the duke’s disastrous TV interview about his friendship with a paedophile billionaire.

He stepped down from public duties as the Queen stripped him of his £249,000 Sovereign Grant ‘salary’ amid the fall-out from his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which the duke discussed in a disastrous Newsnight appearance.

The interview triggered days of catastrophic headlines and caused a string of businesses and charities to desert him.

Following lengthy discussions with the Prince of Wales, who is touring New Zealand, the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and told him to step down.

Last night, a friend of Andrew told The Sun: ‘The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision. It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.’

The source said that the Duke will no longer receive his Sovereign Grant allowance because that funds expenses incurred during official duties. His income from the Queen’s private funds will remain intact.

The devastated prince, who is eighth in line to the throne, was told he could write his own statement in an attempt to allow him to bow out gracefully.

A royal insider said: ‘When the Queen and the Prince of Wales stand firm together they are a pretty formidable combination in terms of getting things done.’

After informing the wider royal family first, Buckingham Palace put out a statement shortly before 6pm on the distraught prince’s behalf saying: ‘I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.’

It is unprecedented for a senior royal to be asked to stand down in this way and illustrates how damaging Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview was for himself, and the monarchy. The dramatic announcement came just as Andrew was trying to insist that it was business as usual.

The Mail can reveal that he had even planned to fly to Bahrain this Saturday for a Pitch@Palace charity initiative, despite the furore over last Saturday’s television ordeal. In other developments:

More than 20 major companies and charities – including Barclays, KPMG and the English National Ballet – distanced themselves from Andrew and the initiatives he has been backing;

A Mail investigation called into question his alibi over a trip to New York during which Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts claims they had sex;

A letter from Buckingham Palace cast doubt on the Duke of York’s claims about when he first met the tycoon, who killed himself in jail in August;

Lawyers for Epstein’s victims called for Andrew to sit down with FBI agents and give an in-depth interview under oath.

The 59-year-old prince and his team – led by private secretary Amanda Thirsk – knew speaking publically about the Epstein scandal was a huge gamble.

But they felt backed into a corner following the sex offender’s suicide and repeated claims by Miss Roberts that she was ‘trafficked’ by her abuser to have sex with the Queen’s son on three occasions, the first when she was just 17.

Mrs Thirsk and her team hoped that by choosing such a formidable interviewer as Emily Maitlis the general public would be convinced of his innocence and honesty.

Instead, millions of viewers were left astonished by Andrew’s attempt to explain his relationship with Epstein, with his interview only adding to the doubts over his account of their time together.

The duke was lambasted for his decision to fly to the US and stay with Epstein for four days after his release from prison for sexual offences against children.

He said he had to tell the financier in person that he could no longer have anything to do with him – it was the ‘honourable’ thing to do.

He was also roundly criticised for failing to show any remorse for Epstein’s dozens of female victims.

How Duke of York’s annual meetings with Epstein brought decades of trouble – 1999 Andrew first meets Epstein, reportedly introduced through his friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell. Andrew welcomes Epstein to the Queen’s private Scottish retreat in Aberdeenshire. Andrew later says he sees Epstein ‘infrequently’, adding ‘probably no more than only once or twice a year’. – 2000 Andrew and Ms Maxwell are seen on holiday with Epstein at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Epstein and Ms Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen to mark Andrew’s 40th birthday, the Princess Royal’s 50th, the Queen Mother’s 100th and Princess Margaret’s 70th. – 2001 Virginia Roberts claims to have had sex with Andrew ‘three times, including one orgy’, with the first encounter allegedly taking place in Ms Maxwell’s London townhouse. Ms Roberts claims to have had sex with Andrew on two more occasions, at Epstein’s New York home and at an ‘orgy’ on his private island in the Caribbean. – 2008 Epstein admits prostituting minors and is sentenced to 18 months in prison. – 2010 Epstein is released from jail. Andrew is photographed with the disgraced Epstein in New York’s Central Park. Footage emerges years later, reportedly shot on December 6 2010, showing him inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, from where he is seen looking out from a large door of the property waving a woman goodbye after Epstein leaves to get into a chauffeur-driven car. – 2011 The duke quits his role as UK trade envoy after the fallout from the Central Park photos. – 2015 Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US court documents related to Epstein. A woman, later named in reports as Ms Roberts, alleges in papers filed in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which is under the age of consent in the state. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew, in his first public engagement since he was embroiled in the allegations, responds, saying: ‘Firstly I think I must, and want, for the record, to refer to the events that have taken place in the last few weeks. ‘I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.’ In April the claims against Andrew are struck from US civil court records following a federal judge’s ruling. – 2019 Newly released legal documents show that Johanna Sjoberg, another alleged Epstein victim, claimed Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001. Buckingham Palace said the allegations are ‘categorically untrue’. Epstein is found dead in his jail cell on August 10, having killed himself after being charged with sex trafficking. Later that month a pilot on Epstein’s private jet claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with the financier and Ms Roberts. The Sun newspaper reported that David Rodgers said in a testimony released in August that Epstein, Andrew and the-then 17-year-old travelled to the US Virgin Islands on April 11 2001. Buckingham Palace describes the evidence statement as having ‘a number of inconsistencies’ and said that Andrew was on a different continent in some cases. Following Epstein’s death, a statement from the palace says that Andrew is ‘appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes’. Breaking his silence on the issue for the first time since 2015, Andrew then releases a statement on August 24 saying: ‘At no stage during the limited time I spent with him (Epstein) did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.’ On November 16, the prince gave a ‘disastrous’ BBC interview in which he spoke about his friendship with Epstein and addressed allegations of his own sexual conduct. He faced a barrage of criticism following his television appearance, with the royal accused of a lack of empathy with Epstein’s victims. During the interview, Andrew, questioned by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, twice stated his relationship with Epstein, who died in jail while facing sex trafficking charges, had some ‘seriously beneficial outcomes’, giving him the opportunity to meet people and prepare for a future role as a trade envoy. The duke denied he slept with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, on three separate occasions, twice while she was underage, saying one encounter in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party. The same alleged sexual liaison, which the American said began with the royal sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp, was factually wrong as the duke said he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat. He cast doubt on the authenticity of a picture that appears to show Andrew with his arm around the waist of Mrs Giuffre, when a teenager.

As the backlash grew, supporters of his key public initiatives – such as the entrepreneurial scheme, Pitch@Palace – began to openly withdraw their support.

Several charities of which he was patron also tried to distance themselves from him.

Desperate to move on, officials reiterated their hope that once the dust had settled, the public would see Andrew as an ‘honest, decent and honourable man’.

As revealed by the Mail earlier this week, he was back at his desk at Buckingham palace on Tuesday trying to get on with his work.

But that day he was forced to cancel a trip to South Yorkshire to visit flood-hit towns.

It was then that the Queen decided to take action.

She asked Andrew to come into the palace from his home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, to see her in between official duties including audiences with ambassadors and a public event with Sir David Attenborough.

An insider told the Mail: ‘There was a very definite feeling that everyone needed to think cool, calm and sensibly. There’s been no sense of fury.

‘The Queen and the senior royals were very much looking at how the furore was impacting on the General Election and on the institution of the monarchy at a deeper level.

‘It’s difficult to think of another time when we have seen more decisive action.

‘The Queen has shown very decisive leadership and the difference is that she is energised by having the Prince of Wales with her.’

In his statement Andrew said he unequivocally regretted his association with Epstein, sympathised with his victims and would help any investigation.

A royal aide confirmed the prince would be temporarily stepping back from his duties. No time period was specified.

He will, however, continue to attend events as a member of the Royal Family such as the Christmas Day service at Sandringham and Trooping the Colour.

As he is not publically funded Andrew receives an undisclosed stipend from the Queen, believed to be in the region of £250,000.

His diminished role is expected to lead to redundancies in his private office.

It is likely that other members of the Royal Family will take on some of the prince’s patronages and charitable duties.

It comes after the Duke was today seen for the first time since his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis on Saturday about Epstein which caused a furious public backlash.

He was forced to cancel a visit to the flood-hit towns of Fishlake and Stainforth, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, yesterday. A source said his trip – which was not publicised in advance – was scrapped as a result of the fall-out.

The Duke had told Maitlis in his appearance that he did not have sex with Virginia Roberts, who says she slept with him when she was 17.

Ms Roberts, now Mrs Giuffre, was trafficked by Epstein and picture shows the prince stood with her in 2001.

Prince Andrew told Maitlis he had met Epstein through the since-disgraced financier’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘back in 1999’, and it has been suggested that it is her London house in which he was pictured with Roberts.

But a letter written to The Times newspaper in March 2011 by the Duke’s then-private secretary Alastair Watson suggests he may have met Epstein years earlier.

Major Watson, who spent nine years in the role of Andrew’s private secretary, was writing to the newspaper countering claims the duke was friends with Saif Gaddafi.

But, in a now key passage, he wrote: ‘There has been widespread comment on the duke’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

‘The duke has known Mr Epstein since being introduced to him in the early 1990s.

‘The insinuations and innuendos that have been made in relation to the duke are without foundation.’

The duke denied he slept with Ms Roberts on three separate occasions, twice while she was underage, saying one encounter in 2001 did not happen as he spent the day with his daughter Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

The same alleged sexual liaison, which the American said began with the royal sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp, was factually wrong as the duke said he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

He cast doubt on the authenticity of the picture that appears to show Andrew with his arm around the waist of Mrs Giuffre, when she was teenager.

Five multi-million pound businesses have cut ties with Prince Andrew’s Dragons’ Den-inspired charity and three more are now considering dumping the crisis-hit Royal since the interview aired.

The University of Huddersfield is the only organisation to vocally back their Chancellor – but this has sparked insurrection among students who are lobbying Andrew to resign with a ‘Not my Chancellor’ campaign on campus and a major vote later this week.

And London Metropolitan University told MailOnline this afternoon they will review whether to keep Andrew as a patron at its next Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, November 26.

This isn’t a short-term solution. It’s early retirement: Queen’s biographer ROBERT HARDMAN predicts a bleak future for Prince Andrew

By Robert Hardman for the Daily Mail

As Tuesday night’s televised election debate unfolded, there was mounting dismay at Buckingham Palace – and on the other side of the world.

At issue was not the responses to the question of whether the monarchy was fit for purpose, though it was telling that Jeremy Corbyn‘s answer – ‘needs a bit of improvement’ – got a much warmer studio reaction than Boris Johnson‘s line about the monarchy being ‘beyond reproach’.

What really set off alarms across the Royal Household – and in Auckland, where the Prince of Wales was continuing his tour of New Zealand – was the simple fact that the monarchy was surfacing as a general election issue at all.

Throughout the Queen’s reign, it has been a cast-iron rule that the Royal Family keep their heads down during election campaigns.

They can go about their business but they must avoid making headlines until the polls have closed and a winner can be summoned to the Palace.

That is how democracy works under a constitutional monarchy. It is the reason why the Queen apologised to the then prime minister, John Major, when the breakdown of the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of York gatecrashed the general election campaign in 1992 – the year the Queen called her ‘annus horribilis’.

Some Labour campaigners still cite all that deflected media coverage as a factor in Neil Kinnock’s narrow defeat. That, however, was nothing compared to the detonation after Saturday night’s BBC2 Newsnight interview in which the Duke of York attempted to explain his friendship with a convicted paedophile – and precipitated one of the gravest royal crises of the Queen’s reign.

As a result, the election has now been relegated to the ‘…and in other news’ section of most bulletins. Tuesday’s Johnson v Corbyn ITV debate simply brought matters to a head.

The headlines had been dreadful for days. The corrosive effect of sponsors – including the royal accountants, KPMG – abandoning the duke’s cherished Pitch@Palace business initiative was just the start.

Far more wounding was the news that certain royal patronages were considering cutting their royal links.

It is patronages that underpin the royal role of those members of the Royal Family who are not in the direct line of succession. For the duke, they were his entire raison d’etre.

I understand that there was particular dismay when it emerged that the list of wavering charities included the Outward Bound Trust.

This was a much-loved patronage of the Duke of Edinburgh, a stalwart of the organisation since 1953, the year of the Coronation. On Prince Philip’s watch, the trust has expanded to more than 30 countries.

The Duke of York became involved 20 years ago as chair of the trustees and succeeded his father as patron eight months ago. His daughter, Princess Beatrice, sits on the board. For a charity so close to royal hearts to consider severing its royal links was profoundly worrying.

Tuesday’s election debate, then, was the final straw. Although the Duke of York’s statement suggests that his retreat from the public stage has been his own idea, the decision had already been reached in telephone discussions between the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

It has been reported that the 93-year-old monarch had ‘approved’ of the Newsnight interview – the duke said as much to the Newsnight team.

It has also been reported that the Queen had been assured by him afterwards that the interview had been a great success. The reality, I understand, is somewhat different.

Palace officials have made clear that while the Queen was made ‘aware’ of the impending interview, she did not approve it. By then, it was too late.

As for Prince Charles, he knew nothing about it. ‘Don’t imagine that she is fooled by any of this,’ says one insider.

During the fallout which has followed, the monarch and the heir to the throne have been in close two-way communication about the potential damage to the institution.

I also understand that the Duke of Cambridge has been more than a mere spectator.

‘Don’t forget he has a long-term stake in this too,’ says one friend of the family.

It will have been immensely painful for the Queen to thrash this all out with the Duke of York during the meeting in her study at Buckingham Palace yesterday. But neither she nor he had any choice.

In as much as a member of the Royal Family can resign, that was the only course left open to him.

The duke will still be welcome at anything constituting a ‘family’ occasion – including appearances on the Palace balcony.

We can expect to see him with other members of the family walking to church on Christmas Day.

However, there can be no further solo engagements.

Nor will he be expected at next month’s Palace reception for Nato heads of state.

Regular interaction with his 230 charities and military units will now cease. These patronages are now ‘mothballed’.

He is not abandoning them. Nor will these charities feel obliged to abandon him or remove him from the letterhead.

Despite the noise of recent days, many of these organisations remain loyal and supportive of a patron who has been a diligent supporter of their work over many years.

On the basis that everyone is innocent until proved guilty, some will simply leave things as they are and see how events unfold.

What is clear, however, is that this is not a short-term solution while things ‘die down’.

Until there is some sort of legal resolution, this is early retirement.

Palace officials understand the importance of getting a grip – and of being seen to get a grip – on the helm after the most turbulent royal year in more than two decades.

Quite apart from family dramas – notably the obvious unhappiness of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in adapting to their new royal roles – the Queen has been embroiled in a serious constitutional crisis in recent months.

The ease with which the Queen was prevailed upon to grant an illegal prorogation of Parliament while at Balmoral in September left the monarchy looking ineffectual.

Though the monarch was, of course, constitutionally obliged to abide by Boris Johnson’s formal request, some legal experts have suggested that, in years gone by, the Royal Household would have put up more of a fight and asked more questions.

I understand that No 10 has had no involvement in the Queen’s decision to grant ‘permission’ for the duke to step aside from public duties.

And after the events of recent months, the Queen will be in no hurry to seek the Prime Minister’s advice on the matter, either. ‘This decision has been entirely internal,’ says one source.

However, once the election is over and the future occupancy of No 10 has been resolved, the Queen will feel obliged, once again, to apologise for the fact that a member of the family has shunted an election off the front pages.

That it was the same member of the family as last time, 27 years ago, will not be lost on anyone.

All 200 of Prince Andrew’s charities ‘to seek new patrons’ as he withdraws from public life – after one-by-one they distanced themselves from him over Jeffrey Epstein scandal

By Danyal Hussein for MailOnline

Prince Andrew’s withdrawal from public life over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal means that all 200 of his charities will need to seek new patrons.

The Queen ordered the Duke of York to step down in an attempt to contain the fall-out from his disastrous TV interview about his friendship with the paedophile billionaire.

It comes as ten of the 35 worldwide sponsors of Andrew’s beloved Pitch@Palace charity pulled the plug on their support and funding.

After his sacking, palace sources confirmed charities he was affiliated with would no longer receive his patronage.

They refused to reveal how long his exile will last, telling the Times that charities finding other patrons ‘was a matter for them’.

However, they did add that he would attend events like Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Sunday as a member of the royal family.

Andrew’s now-infamous interview triggered days of catastrophic headlines and caused a string of businesses and charities to desert him.

Following lengthy discussions with the Prince of Wales, who is touring New Zealand, the Queen summoned Andrew to Buckingham Palace and told him to step down yesterday.

Earlier, the English National Ballet also told MailOnline that it was reviewing Prince Andrew’s role as patron, before his withdrawal from public life was announced.

The Duke of York’s disastrous BBC interview and toxic friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has caused ‘real concern’ for the board of trustees and among staff that his official role could undermine their work with youngsters, it has been claimed.

These are the 35 businesses that support his start -up project: Pitch@Palace but ten have now quit. 5 businesses: Advertising Week Europe, KPMG, Aon, Standard Chartered and Gravity Road and five academic institutions: Bond University in Queensland, Melbourne’s RMIT, University of Wollongong, Murdoch University in Perth and Fondation Rideau Hall in Canada. The Stelios Foundation and the Chinese Li Ka Shing Foundation are the only two to stand by him

A source told The Times: ‘Everyone is hoping that it can be resolved without requiring collective discussion. But at some point it will require that discussion if he does not stand down. The trouble is he has a thick skin and I am sure he would be reluctant to’.

English National Ballet refused to comment on the alleged plot but a spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The matter of English National Ballet’s patronage is being discussed by its trustees. We have no further comment at this time’.

The 35 businesses that sponsor Andrew’s charity – and the companies now pulling out after BBC disaster Cutting ties KPMG Standard Chartered Aon Gravity Road Advertising Week Europe Bond University Melbourne’s RMIT University Fondation Rideau Hall University of Wollongong Murdoch University Standing by Andrew Stelios Foundation Li Ka Shing Foundation Considering position AstraZeneca Barclays Yet to respond Bosch Air Asia Bank of China JD.com Tencent Business Horizon International Group InMotion Arm China Construction bank Hult business school Royal Academy of Engineering Halkin Ventures IMB Bank Woodside Tamkeen The Chosunilbo Khalifa Fund Fieldhouse IX

Andrew is the patron of 189 charities and organisations including 28 golf clubs and societies – who will all need new patrons now.

Five big businesses: Advertising Week Europe, KPMG, Aon, Standard Chartered and Gravity Road say they will no longer be involved. Five universities and education groups in Australia, Canada and the UK are also cancelling.

The Telegraph has claimed that other supporters have asked for reassurance that the Duke of York will quit completely to save the charity for young entrepreneurs from collapse.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the meeting and said this ‘would be a matter for the respective organisations.

It came as Andrew finally broke cover 72 hours after his BBC catastrophe as he was banished from royal duties.

The Duke of York should have been meeting flood-hit communities in the north of England yesterday but instead he was diverted to Buckingham Palace as the backlash after his Newsnight special kept getting worse.

Before he was sacked, sources close to the Queen denied she had summoned her son from Windsor for crisis talks amid the furore over his interview about convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

They insisted it was ‘business as usual’ for the beleaguered royal and they angrily hit back at media coverage of the debacle, saying the public ‘traducing’ of the prince was turning into a ‘personality-motivated witch-hunt’.

But his visit to the flood-hit towns of Fishlake and Stainforth in South Yorkshire was called off as big businesses abandoned him because of his toxic links to Epstein and allegations he had sex with the paedophile’s ‘slave’ Virginia Roberts when she was 17.

Public confidence in him is also on the rocks after a poll found just one in 20 people who watched the Newsnight special were convinced by his bizarre alibis including being in Pizza Express on the night Virginia claims they had sex in London.

It has emerged that the Duke’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who remains close to Andrew, was the ‘driving force’ behind the Royal’s decision to conduct his disastrous TV interview that blew up in his face.

As the prince was put on desk duties, it has emerged:

Five big businesses including KPMG and Standard Chartered reveal they will no longer support Andrew’s young entrepreneur’s charity – and three universities have also dumped him along with two academic foundations;

And BT said it could no longer continue Duke of York’s Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA);

Andrew would be willing to co-operate with the US authorities investigating Epstein’s crimes;

MailOnline reveals that Sarah Ferguson was instrumental in encouraging her ex-husband to do the BBC interview that went so badly;

Anger as Prince Andrew is mentioned in TV debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn;

Andrew was forced to cancel a visit to the flood-hit towns of Fishlake and Stainforth, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, yesterday. A source said his trip – which was not publicised in advance – was scrapped as a result of the fall-out from his BBC Newsnight interview.

But Buckingham Palace, while confirming that he had intended to quietly visit the area, denied this, saying it was due to electioneering in the region.

‘The Duke was due to attend to offer his support and thanks to the emergency services but with an election campaign and a politician also visiting it was not appropriate for the visit to continue,’ an official said.

Flood victim Pam Webb said she thought a visit by Andrew would not have been a good move as it would have detracted from the crisis.

She said: ‘We would welcome a royal visit, but maybe not by him at this time. Efforts have to be focused on the flooding and what’s happened here.’

Instead Andrew was spotted leaving his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, to drive himself into London in his £150,000 Bentley, on Tuesday morning. He parked up in the palace forecourt and remained there during the day.

Sources close to the prince expressed their anger at the interview’s coverage, particularly reports over how firms were now pulling their support from his initiatives such as Pitch@Palace, a scheme for entrepreneurs.

One royal insider said: ‘If you want to hammer a man while he is down then go for it, but Pitch has done, and is continuing to do, an immense amount of good work.’

The source said both of the prince’s initiatives, Pitch@Palace and digital awards scheme iDEA, had independent operating structures and had been built to ‘weather any storms’.

But they also insisted that there were no plans for Andrew to step down as their figurehead.

‘This is a witch-hunt and is, as far as anyone can see, one that is personality-motivated,’ they said.

‘If he had done something criminal then that would be one thing, but he hasn’t. This is completely unfair and unbalanced.’

One source also reiterated that Andrew would be willing to co-operate with the US authorities investigating Epstein’s crimes.

‘He made clear in the interview that of course if anyone wants to ask him a question then of course he is going to answer it. It is ridiculous to think he wouldn’t… but they haven’t asked him yet,’ they said.

The source also reiterated that Andrew would be willing to co-operate with the US authorities investigating Epstein’s crimes.

‘He made clear in the interview that of course if anyone wants to ask him a question then of course he is going to answer it. It is ridiculous to think he wouldn’t… but they haven’t asked him yet,’ they said.

Five multi-million pound businesses have cut ties with Prince Andrew’s Dragons’ Den-inspired charity and three more are now considering dumping the crisis-hit royal after his car crash BBC interview, MailOnline can reveal today.

Advertising Week Europe, which has supported the Pitch@Palace project and was hailed as an official supporter by the prince, is the latest company to pull its backing for the beleaguered duke.

Bosses will not be inviting Andrew or his team to its four-day summit in London – one of the world’s largest gatherings of advertising executives and experts being held in the capital next March.

A spokesman said: ‘While our support for entrepreneurs remains just as strong, we can confirm that Pitch@Palace will not be held as part of Advertising Week Europe 2020’.

Andrew’s former supporters are in full retreat today with the future of his charity for young entrepreneurs now looking precarious because of the Epstein scandal and damaging claims he had sex with his 17-year-old ‘slave’ Virginia Roberts three times.

Pitch@Palace has been forced to delete the webpage hailing its 35 key backers – and five big businesses: Advertising Week Europe, KPMG, Aon, Standard Chartered and Gravity Road say they will no longer be working with the charity.

It is now known how much this will cost the charity, but KPMG was paying them £100,000-a-year.

Two of Australia’s most prestigious universities, Bond University in Queensland and Melbourne’s RMIT University, also severed their ties with the controversial royal’s charity today. Murdoch University and the University of Wollongong will also review their links.

There are also major doubts about whether the 189 leading charities and groups Andrew supports away from Pitch@Palace will all stand by him. London Metropolitan University is considering whether to sack him as a patron and the University of Huddersfield says it is ‘listening’ to students left raging over the decision to back him as their Chancellor.

Earlier today Standard Chartered revealed to MailOnline that its bosses have decided they will not be renewing its sponsorship when it ends in February.

Pitch@Palace has lost five key sponsors and three more including AstraZeneca are formally considering whether to quit after his BBC disaster.

KPMG, one of London’s big four accounting firms, was the first company to end its £100,000-a-year sponsorship last night in the face of ‘adverse publicity’. Insurance giant Aon then asked for its name to be removed.

There are also major doubts over Andrew’s links to 189 charities in the UK and abroad.

Andrew is a patron of the Outward Bound Trust [OBT] after he inherited the role from his father Prince Philip and the charity is holding a special meeting to discuss the issue later this week. The prince’s daughter Beatrice is a trustee but will be excluded from taking part.

The University of Huddersfield is the only organisation to vocally back their Chancellor – but this has sparked insurrection among students who are lobbying Andrew to resign with a ‘Not my Chancellor’ campaign on campus and a major vote later this week.

And London Metropolitan University told MailOnline this afternoon they will review whether to keep Andrew as a patron at its next Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, November 26.

KPMG, one of London’s big four accounting firms, was the first to admit it was protecting its reputation by ending its £100,000 a year sponsorship.

Insurance giant Aon asked for its name be removed from the scheme’s website and drugs maker AstraZeneca said it was reviewing its relationship.

Children’s charities and schools linked to Prince Andrew are also in disarray today as they distanced themselves from the under-fire royal.

A string of major companies and charities are also examining their links with Andrew after his extraordinary TV interview on Saturday.

Children North East and The Children’s Foundation, both charities Andrew lists on his official website, refused to tell MailOnline if he will keep his official role supporting them in light of the Epstein scandal.

The Council of British International Schools [COBIS] praised the duke’s work with them since 2011 but also refused to say if their link with the prince remains today.

Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave Virginia Roberts has filmed a BBC interview she will use to shatter Prince Andrew’s denials they ever had sex when she was 17 as the royal’s woes got worse today.

The 35-year-old, who calls the Duke of York her ‘abuser’, spoke to Panorama before he spoke publicly for the first time to say they never met or had sex – even suggesting the world-famous picture of them together in London in 2001 could have been faked.

A source close to Ms Roberts says she ‘made no bones about her thoughts on the Duke’s denial’ during her sit-down with Panorama, in which she is said to demand he ‘comes clean’.

But she is said to be irate that her own interview has not been shown amid suggestions it was held back to ensure Andrew’s sit-down with Emily Maitlis wasn’t jeopardised – but BBC insiders claim it will form a wider Epstein investigation that is not yet ready to broadcast.

US-born Ms Roberts, who now uses her married surname Giuffre, spoke to Panorama in the US three weeks ago – but may have to be interviewed again to respond to the duke’s bizarre alibis including being in Pizza Express on the night she claims they had sex in London.

Andrew also denied he allegations he ‘sweated profusely’ during intercourse by claiming he couldn’t perspire for more than 20 years after an adrenaline-rush while being shot at in the Falklands War.

Stepping out, not stepping down: Princess Beatrice celebrates fiancé’s birthday at Mayfair club hours after her father Prince Andrew withdrew from public life

By Danyal Hussein and Hayley Richardson for MailOnline

Princess Beatrice tried to keep a low profile last night as she visited a private member’s club in Mayfair just hours after her father Prince Andrew announced his withdrawal from public life.

It is the first time Beatrice, 31, has been spotted since her father’s ‘car crash’ BBC interview, and she tried to avoid the cameras as she visited Annabel’s member’s club in London to celebrate fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s birthday.

The Princess seemed to be in high spirits, wagging a finger at her partner playfully before entering the club through the backdoor.

It comes after the Queen sacked her ‘favourite son’ Prince Andrew from Royal duties following public outcry over his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, also stepped out for the first time since their father’s interview.

She flashed a strained smile as she left a charity dinner in London last night.

The royal, 29, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, had attended an event held by the Elephant Family, a small, dynamic non-profit organisation on a mission to save Asian elephants from extinction, of which she is patron.

The princess looked casually chic in a black long-sleeve polo neck mini-dress, which she teamed with a burgundy tunic and black knee-high boots.

She wore her hair in loose curls around her shoulders and carried a black leather handbag as she headed home from the dinner.

Eugenie sported a natural make-up look, opting for a pale pink lipstick and a slick of black eyeliner and mascara.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter has so far ignored the criticism levelled at her him for his ‘car crash’ BBC interview with Emily Maitlis and has not passed comment on his involvement with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Hours after it aired she shared an adorable throwback picture of herself riding a pony.

She captioned the post: ‘I guess someone wasn’t too happy that day to be riding… Maybe it was my 90s oversized grown-up coat!’

Meanwhile her mother – Prince Andrew’s ex-wife – Sarah Ferguson wrote on her Instagram that she was ‘deeply supportive and proud’ of her former husband, branding him a ‘giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth’.

This evening the Duke of York issued a statement revealing the Queen has given her permission for him to ‘step back from public duties for the foreseeable future’ amid criticism over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He said it had become clear to him that his friendship with the billionaire paedophile had caused ‘major disruption’ to the Royal Family’s work.

He also said that he is willing to help ‘any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations’ into the sex offender, who killed himself in prison while facing sex trafficking charges.

In the BBC interview, the prince spoke about his links with Epstein – who was found dead aged 66 earlier this year in a prison cell while being held on sex trafficking charges – and denied he ever had sex with the financier’s ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts.

Prince Andrew maintained he does not recall meeting Miss Roberts and did not spend time with her at Tramp Nightclub in London on March 10 in 2001, after which she claims the pair first had sex.

The duke denied he slept with her on three separate occasions, saying the encounter in 2001 did not happen as he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking for a party, and they spent the rest of the day together.

A photograph apparently showing Andrew with his arm around then 17-year-old Roberts, now Giuffre, that evening and with Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the background, has been widely published. Supporters of Andrew, however, have disputed its authenticity.

He also dismissed claims he was sweating profusely during their encounter because he had a ‘peculiar medical condition’ meaning he cannot sweat, caused by his experiences in the Falklands War.

More controversially, however, he said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein because of ‘the opportunities I was given to learn’ from him about trade and business.

He also revealed he believed he been acting ‘honourably’ in flying to New York to tell Epstein personally that he could no longer have anything to do with him, although admitted that ‘in hindsight’ this had been a mistake.

Princess Eugenie celebrated her first anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank with an Instagram video highlight reel last month.

The couple invited 850 royals, aristocrats, VIPs and friends – 150 more than Harry and Meghan who married five months earlier – to their lavish ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

The tenth in line to the throne captioned the post: ‘This was the greatest day of my life… Forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!’