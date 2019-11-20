Lady Victoria Hervey, an ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew from 1989, stayed as a guest at a Jeffrey Epstein apartment in New York, but left after feeling she was being watched by hidden cameras.

“I didn’t really come across any of the other girls staying in the apartments, but I did feel very uncomfortable staying there,” the British royal, 59, told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

“Like, at the time, I kind of cut my trip short and I just felt like I was being watched, like there were cameras. There were hidden cameras, and I left I think after about 10 days or so I went and moved in with a friend of mine.”

Jeffrey Epstein died in a prison death ruled a suicide as he was awaiting a trial on charges of an underage sex ring that included prominent and powerful men around the world. Prince Andrew admitted to being a friend of Epstein.

Hervey was invited for the stay by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend, at an Epstein-owned apartment near his Upper East Side mansion.

“I was so shocked because I just had no idea,” she said of allegations levied against Epstein. “I really had no idea. The more I was reading about it, the more I was actually like, ‘wow, I was actually in one of these apartments and I saw all of it,’ but I didn’t see it.

“I was there and I was at the dinners and I saw things, but I didn’t see the truth. I had no idea what was really going on.”