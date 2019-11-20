U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Wednesday will testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the House impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE.

According to his opening statement, Sondland will say that there was a quid pro quo between Ukraine conducting politically motivated investigations and getting U.S. military assistance, adding that many in the Trump administration knew it.

He will also say that he has “no reason to doubt” the accounts from other witnesses that have testified in the inquiry.

Read Sondland’s opening statement below.

Opening Statement of Ambassador Gordon D. Sondland (November 20, 2019) on Scribd