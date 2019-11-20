Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have submitted a formal request to House Intel Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to subpoena Hunter Biden and the whistleblower in the House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

In the letter request submitted Wednesday, Reps. Nunes and Jordan argue that despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s commitment that the whistleblower would “speak directly to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees as required by law,” their request that the whistleblower testify has been “repeatedly rejected.”

The letter argues that the whistleblower’s testimony is “necessary for a full and fair understanding of all relevant facts.”

Reps. Nunes and Jordan cite reported revelations of the whistleblower’s bias against President Trump, working relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden, and discrepancies between the whistleblower’s complaint and closed-door testimony from witnesses as reasons they must testify – and consequently reasons the Democrats’ are denying appeals to subpoena them.

To date, Schiff and the Democrats claim that they do not know the identity of the whistleblower – despite publishing his unredacted name in a closed-door testimony transcript – and ironically vow to make sure his, or her, identity is kept secret.

News also broke Wednesday that the alleged whistleblower was friends with a Schiff staffer while both were in the Obama White House.

“You have repeatedly refused to allow Republicans to fully examine the role of Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian company, during Vice President Biden’s term in office,” the letter continues.

Reps. Nunes and Jordan argue that concerns over Hunter Biden’s post at Burisma raised by witness testimony, the Obama administration, and President Trump in his July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, make his testimony directly relevant to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

While on the board at Burisma, Hunter Biden was reportedly paid roughly $1 million per year, more than 12 times the comparable pay for board members at similarly-sized companies. He was also paid as a consultant in addition to his paid work as a board member.

In addition to subpoenaing Hunter Biden and the whistleblower for sworn testimony, the letter states that Reps. Nunes and Jordan intend to subpoena Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, Hunter Biden’s company, for records relating to his role at Burisma, and the Democratic National Committee for communications with Ukraine officials and for records relating to Alexandra Chalupa, a DNC contractor allegedly paid to dig up dirt on Trump in 2016 with help from Ukraine officials.

In closing, the letter claims that Schiff and the Democrats’ failure to concur with the subpoenas would constitute evidence of “denial of fundamental fairness and due process.”