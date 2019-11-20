Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Wednesday labeled the ongoing impeachment inquiry as a “failed attempt” by Democrats to overthrow the 2016 election, and the GOP is raising millions as a result.

“It’s losing popularity,” McDaniel told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Viewership is plummeting. The American people are going to say very soon, let’s get back to the business of Washington. We want to see the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement) passed.”

Meanwhile, the RNC is bringing in millions since the proceedings began, said McDaniel.

“We raised $25 million in October, just October,” she said. “That’s three times more than we did in 2017 in a preelection year. We are blowing the roof off fundraising…the Democrats have mobilized our donors at every level to help us fuel the president’s reelection in 2020.”

She also ridiculed the Democrats’ debate, being held Wednesday night in Atlanta.

“Nobody is paying attention,” she said. “The field is so weak. The impeachment is pulling the wind out of these candidates trying to win the nomination. Nobody cares. All we are talking about is the fake, phony impeachment of this president that’s going to fail.”

The shifting polls are showing Democrats have not decided on a nominee, and that’s why latecomers like Deval Patrick and Mike Bloomberg are getting in, said McDaniel.

“What it also means is (Joe) Biden is failing,” said McDaniel. “That’s where the bribery is by the way. Biden and his son. You know, Nancy Pelosi should focus group Biden and his son being on the board of Burisma. If she wants to know what bribery is, she should focus group that.”