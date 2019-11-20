Same-sex households appear in the Current Population Survey’s main results for the first time, as 1 million same-sex married and unmarried couples are living together nationwide, Roll Call reported Wednesday.

“It’s significant progress and we are excited about it, but we’re really missing quite a lot of community data,” National LGBTQ Task Force Policy Director Meghan Maury told Roll Call.

More data is needed to fully reflect the LGBTQ community in America, because only 1% of households are same-sex married and unmarried couples. There is currently no census data to count “individuals living without a partner, or bisexual people living with or married to an opposite-sex partner,” according to Maury.

The data does show the number of adults living alone has risen, along with the number of homes without children, per the report.

The 2020 census will explicitly ask respondents whether their marriage is same-sex or opposite-sex, but a question on sexual orientation and gender identity will not be asked, according to the Census Bureau, the Roll Call reported.

San Francisco has the highest percentage of same-sex households at 3%, per the report.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., is pushing to include a sexual orientation and gender identity question in federal surveys.

“The fact that the question gets asked there would be at least some assurance we will have the data,” Grijalva told Roll Call.

“Time is passing us by even as we (try to) make a symbolic decision in the House. It makes us less inclusive and less representative when making decisions about the country.”