(CBN NEWS) — It turns out actor Tom Hanks has a lot more in common with Mister Rogers than his looks.

Talk about getting into character, as if he wasn’t already the spitting image of the red-sweater-wearing icon of the PBS children’s TV program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”, Hanks’ connection to Mister Rogers goes beyond the silver screen.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, interviewers revealed that Hanks and Mister Rogers share the same great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. That makes Rogers and Hanks sixth cousins.

