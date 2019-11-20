On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a statement made by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during a hearing with the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday that turned the entire Jeffrey Epstein fiasco into a punchline.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall, and Jerry [sic] Epstein. Name three things that don’t hang themselves,” Kennedy said. “That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers.”

“Can we find out who ‘Jerry’ Epstein is? I didn’t even know he was dead,” Pat joked. “And I appreciate Sen. John Kennedy for bringing it up and informing me that in addition to Jeffrey, Jerry is also dead.”

