Senators are weighing bouncing a stopgap spending bill back to the House with only days until the shutdown deadline.

Staffers are discussing switching the shell — the bill the continuing resolution (CR) is attached to — on the Senate floor, a procedural roadblock that would force the House to vote a second time.

A GOP aide said it was unclear if the bill would be sent again to the House, but it’s under discussion. A second GOP aide said senators thought they “need to” attach the CR to another bill and send it back to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concern, according to Republicans, is that the legislation that the CR was attached to in the House would prevent the Senate from formally going to conference later this year on a package of fiscal 2020 bill.

The House had been expected to include the CR as part of a commemorative coin bill. Instead, due to an objection by Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyChick-fil-A ending funding to two Christian charities that oppose same-sex marriage Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings Trump congratulates China on anniversary as GOP lawmakers decry communist rule MORE (R-Texas), they passed the legislation on Wednesday using a fiscal 2020 bill.

But Republicans want to preserve that bill for an eventual conference committee.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbyOn The Money: House passes monthlong stopgap | Broader spending talks stall | Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump’s NY tax returns | Progressives ramp up attacks on private equity House passes stopgap as spending talks stall The Hill’s Morning Report – Week 2: House impeachment witnesses pick up the pace MORE (R-Ala.) said it appeared likely that the CR would be sent back to the House, forcing the chamber to vote again before leaving town on Thursday for the weeklong Thanksgiving break.

“I would think so,” Shelby told reporters when asked if he thought the spending bill would bounce back to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also discussion that Republicans could try to make substantive changes to the spending bill over concerns about its cost.

Shelby said he expected Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate GOP waves Trump off early motion to dismiss impeachment charges On The Money: Lawmakers dismiss fears of another shutdown | Income for poorest Americans fell faster than thought | Net employment holds steady in September | Groups press Senate on retirement bill Lawmakers dismiss fresh fears of another government shutdown MORE (R-Okla.) to raise a point of order against part of the funding bill. If Lankford or other Republicans are successful, that would strip out parts of the House legislation.

“We’re trying to clean — make sure the House CR is clean as it can be,” Shelby said.

But Lankford tamped down concerns, saying that moving ahead with the CR was the priority and that he expected a vote later in the day.

“I think that’s gone,” he said. “There is ongoing dialogue about multiple different things right now, but I don’t know of anything right now that I would oppose.”

House Democrats however, suggested that a move on substantive changes could lead to a precarious impasse ahead of a tight shutdown deadline.

“The House will not accept any substantive changes to the CR we passed yesterday,” a Democratic aide told The Hill.

The House is expecting to have to vote again on the spending bill before leaving town on Thursday for Thanksgiving break, according to a House Democratic aide.

The government is funded through Thursday, giving lawmakers just over 24 hours to work out their differences.

The CR, when it passes, will fund the government through Dec. 20.