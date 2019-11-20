Senate Republicans had indicated earlier Wednesday that they were going to change the shell used by the House for the continuing resolution (CR) — a move that would have attached the language of the spending measure to a different bill and sent it back to the House for a second vote.

The Senate dropped a plan to make a technical change to a stopgap spending bill that was threatening to send the legislation back to the House with hours left until a shutdown deadline.

However, as part of a vote schedule announced when Republicans wrapped up the chamber for the day, the Senate will vote on the continuing resolution as it passed the House instead of trying to attach it to a different bill.

The government is currently funded through Thursday. That will give Trump less than 12 hours to sign the bill and avoid the second shutdown of the year.

The kerfuffle over how the Senate would pass the CR and if the House would need to vote again started on Tuesday.

The House had been expected to include the CR as part of a commemorative coin bill. Instead, due to an objection by Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyChick-fil-A ending funding to two Christian charities that oppose same-sex marriage Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings Trump congratulates China on anniversary as GOP lawmakers decry communist rule MORE (R-Texas), they passed the legislation on Tuesday using a fiscal 2020 bill.