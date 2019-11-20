However, as part of a vote schedule announced when Republicans wrapped up the chamber for the day, the Senate will vote on the continuing resolution as it passed the House instead of trying to attach it to a different bill.
The government is currently funded through Thursday. That will give Trump less than 12 hours to sign the bill and avoid the second shutdown of the year.
The kerfuffle over how the Senate would pass the CR and if the House would need to vote again started on Tuesday.
The House had been expected to include the CR as part of a commemorative coin bill. Instead, due to an objection by Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyChick-fil-A ending funding to two Christian charities that oppose same-sex marriage Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mourn Cummings Trump congratulates China on anniversary as GOP lawmakers decry communist rule MORE (R-Texas), they passed the legislation on Tuesday using a fiscal 2020 bill.
That sparked concern among Senate Republicans that the legislation to which the CR was attached in the House would prevent the Senate from formally going to conference later this year on a package of fiscal 2020 bills.