United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday that not a single person told him President Donald Trump was tying Ukrainian aid to an investigation into the Bidens.

Sondland testified Wednesday as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump regarding his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner asked Sondland if anyone “else on this planet told you [Sondland] that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations.”

“No one else on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations, is that correct? Yes or no.” Turner asked.

“Yes,” Sondland replied, confirming Turner’s question. (RELATED: Sondland Never Took Notes, His Memory Of Trump Conversation Was Triggered By A$AP Rocky)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Sondland added that he was “presuming” the president tied aid to the investigations. He admitted that he had no testimony that ties Trump to withholding aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

“So you really have no testimony today that ties President Trump to a scheme to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for these investigations?” Turner asked.

“Other than my own presumptions,” Sondland replied. He added that he “never said” Trump should be impeached, and Turner hit back and accused Sondland of giving people “confusing evidence.”

Whether Trump withheld funds from Ukraine to pressure them into investigating Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter has been a big part of the impeachment inquiry. Aid was withheld for a time but ultimately released, and Trump has denied any connection between this and allegations that he wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.