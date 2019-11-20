U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE will testify Wednesday that there was a “quid pro quo” between Ukraine conducting politically-motivated investigations and getting U.S. military assistance, and that many in the administration knew it, according to his opening statement.

“I know that members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,” his opening statement says.

Sondland in his testimony says that many throughout the Trump administration realized the link between the issues, which has been at the center of the House impeachment inquiry.

“Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.” Sondland said that while he and the other officials disagreed with the need to use Mr. Giuliani, “we did not believe his role was improper at the time.” Sondland will say that if he knew then what he knows know about Giuliani’s dealings with “individuals now under criminal investigation,” he would not have agreed to work with Giuliani.

Sondland will testify that he has “no reason to doubt” the accounts of other witnesses who have detailed a July 26 phone call between Sondland and Trump, which took place a day after an infamous White House call Trump made to Ukraine’s president where he pushed for investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE and his son Hunter. During the July 26 call, he also raised the matter of “investigations.”

“Other witnesses have recently shared their recollection of overhearing this call. For the most part, I have no reason to doubt their accounts,” Sondland will testify.

