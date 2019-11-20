Ambassador to the European Union Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard Pompeo2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Netanyahu calls Trump administration reversal on Israeli settlements a ‘huge achievement’ UN pushes back on US reversal on Israeli settlements MORE updated on the White House’s pressure campaign against Ukraine, The New York Times reported early Wednesday.

Sondland, who is set to testify later in the day in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE‘s dealings with Kyiv, in mid-August shared a draft statement with Pompeo intended to convince the president to meet with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two people briefed told the Times.

The ambassador also reportedly talked with Pompeo about encouraging Zelensky to vow during a meeting between the leaders in Poland to take actions desired by Trump in order to improve U.S.-Ukraine relations. Pompeo reportedly approved this plan, but Trump later cancelled his trip to Poland.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The impeachment inquiry began after a whistleblower complaint about a phone call in which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE days after U.S. military aid to Ukraine was withheld.

The ambassador changed his testimony earlier this month to say there was a clear quid pro quo in the exchange of military aid for an investigation into Biden.

Sondland is expected to face questioning about diplomat David Holmes’s testimony, who indicated the ambassador did not tell House investigators about a phone call between him and Trump July 26. Holmes testified Trump asked Sondland in this call if Zelensky committed to examining Biden.

The diplomat also told House investigators that Sondland told him that Trump was only interested in “big stuff” involving Ukraine like the “Biden investigation.”

Sondland and former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings Vindman clashes with GOP MORE previously testified that in August, in order to satisfy the president, they worked with Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak on the probe into Biden and Burisma, the company whose board included Biden’s son Hunter.