A new study reveals the majority of Americans strongly support religious freedom and oppose government interference in religion.

The study is part of the Becket Fund For Religious Liberty’s Religious Freedom Index. It was detailed in a report by the Daily Caller.

As part of the study, 1,000 American adults were polled in an online survey. The study scored individual responses on an index indicator scale of zero to 100. Zero represents minimal support for religious freedom and 100 indicates robust support, according to the Daily Caller.

The index indicator of 67 showed that a majority of Americans back religious freedom.

The study noted: “Even after years of religious freedom being pulled into the center of heated and partisan debates, the principles surveyed in the Index show that, while any individual religious freedom topic may be polarizing, Americans still accept and support a broad interpretation of religious freedom. This support is even more significant given the reported decline of religiosity in America shown in many national polls.

It added: “On questions across dimensions where a right is presented as a freedom from government involvement or influence, only a minority of respondents accept and support that intrusion.”

The Daily Caller noted the report also said support for religious freedom is strong among millennials and younger generations.