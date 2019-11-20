Home Music Grammy Nominations Shocker: Taylor Swift’s “Lover” SNUBBED for Album and Record of…

Grammy shocker: Taylor Swift was snubbed for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the 2020 Grammy nominations. Her “Lover” album failed to get nominated for the big prize, and no song from it made Record of the Year, One song, “Lover,” was nominated for Song of the Year, and “You Need to Calm Down” was nominated for Best Pop Performance, Solo.

This is a shock. Swift’s album was the best selling album of this year, and widely praised. But her many stands against the record industry may have caused an issue. It’s a stunner.

Album nominations went to Bon Iver, Lizzo, Lana del Rey, HER, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Vampire Weekend.

Also snubbed was arguably the actual best album of the year, Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars.”

The full list is below.

Gayle King and Alicia Keys presented the 2020 Grammy nominations this morning on CBS. Before the press conference went live on CBS, King stepped up to the dais with a hoarse throat and joked: “We’re on the stream. Don’t worry. I won’t say anything damaging for myself or CBS.” Keys is hosting the Grammys January 26th, for the second year in a row after a triumphant first time around last year. Bebe Rexha also helped deliver the nominees.

BEST POP SOLO– Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Taylor Swift.

BEST NEW ARTIST– Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo Maggie Rogers, Tank and and the Begas, Yola.

Share this:

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News. He writes for Parade magazine and has written for Details, Vogue, the New York Times, Post, and Daily News and many other publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals. More articles from author