Musician Taylor Swift has been nominated for three GRAMMY awards, but her fans still might be salty.

While Swift scored nominations in three different categories, her newest album “Lover” was not in the category for Album of the Year, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Her single “Lover” was nominated for Song of the Year, “Lover” the album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and single “You Need To Calm Down” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

However, this is the second year in a row Swift was seemingly snubbed for Album of the Year. “Reputation” missed out for the award last year as well. (RELATED: REPORT: Taylor Swift Plans To Use AMAs Performance To Fight Back Against Scooter Braun)

Swift did up her nomination count this awards season with three instead of the single nomination she got last year. “Reputation” was the singer’s least-nominated album since her first album “Taylor Swift.” “Reputation” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The albums nominated for Album of the Year include Bon Iver’s “I,I,” Lana Del Ray’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” H.E.R’s “I Used To Know Her,” Lil Nas X’s “7” and Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”

I think it’s absolutely wild for Swift’s album “Lover” to have been passed over for Album of the Year. The album is just as good as “1989” and “Red.” I can see why “Reputation” wouldn’t have been nominated. I know it’s not everyone’s favorite album.

However, “Lover” not being nominated is just stupid. She deserved this one.