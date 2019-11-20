“Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members,” said police Chief Jay Parrish Tuesday in a statement reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The church was immediately notified of the incident by Gainesville police to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control.”

AJC reports that the teen’s alleged plot was first discovered by students who reported to Gainesville High School administrators that the suspect had “detailed plans to commit murder” at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church written in her notebook. The administrators notified the school resource officers Friday, who verified the students’ claims, and turned the investigation over to the Gainesville Police Department.

Authorities took the girl into custody on Tuesday, charging her with criminal attempt to commit murder.

“Investigators aren’t sure how long the teen had allegedly been planning the attack, but ‘disturbing information’ and drawings police found indicate the plot had been in the works for at least two weeks,” AJC reports, citing Gainesville police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Holbrook.

As detailed by The Washington Post, the suspect’s notebook allegedly contains violent drawings and racist messages and an alarming degree of specificity about her plans, which appear to have included using knives and other sharp-edged weapons to kill the minority parishioners.

“There were many writings and drawings, different depictions, and a lot of hateful messages in it,” Sgt. Holbrook told the Post. “As far as the details go, they were down to very specific information.”