Texas A&M has made some pathetic scheduling decisions for upcoming football games.

The Aggies continued the SEC’s proud tradition of garbage non-conference opponents by scheduling future games against UL-Monroe, Abilene Christian and New Mexico State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M adds home games w/UL-Monroe & Abilene Christian in 2023 & New Mexico State in 2024, @FBSchedules reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 19, 2019

Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. I’d love to hear an explanation and some great spin zone on this one from the Aggies and their faithful fans.

Abilene Christian? New Mexico State? Is this a sad joke being played on fans? Imagine being a fan of the Aggies and having to actually watch a game against either of those two teams.

It will never get old watching teams in the SEC try to claim it’s the best conference in football and then load up their schedule with cupcakes at the same time.

It’s almost like the schools, coaches and fans just aren’t honest and living in reality. Again, they’re playing Abilene Christian!

The Aggies would be better off canceling that and just scheduling practice.

SEC teams only play eight conference games, which is also incredibly sad and pathetic, and they continue to schedule jokes for non-conference matchups.

Either admit you guys are full of it or knock this nonsense off. It’s becoming the most annoying shtick in the entire sport.