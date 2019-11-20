Though quite different in nature, two news stories that have come to the fore in recent weeks exemplify the same motivators on the part of powerful leftists. Additionally, these illustrate a very important underlying reason behind the over-the-top, Orwellian propaganda emanating from the establishment press and the clumsy though draconian tactics of congressional Democrats.

The two stories of which I speak are the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and the media blackout concerning a story about the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein having been spiked by ABC News.

In the case of the former, the surreal nature of this story lies in the congressional Democrats who are driving impeachment having no leg to stand on. To increasing numbers of Americans, this effort amounts to an attempted coup, with manipulation of the law by a cadre of subversive and corrupt lawyers being the only thing that has kept impeachment alive, save for the cooperation of the press.

The audacity of this effort can only lead to a sense of wonder around how Democrats can bend the rule of law to near-breaking in full view of the world with no concern over accountability or reprisal.

Regarding the Epstein story: Two weeks ago, the watchdog group Project Veritas published a leaked video showing ABC News anchor Amy Robach complaining about how the network had quashed her story on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. Allegedly, Robach’s story detailed former President Bill Clinton’s involvement in Epstein’s pedophiliac escapades.

Despite the gravity of the Project Veritas revelation, there has been absolutely no coverage of this story on the part of CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, CBS News or ABC News.

At first blush, the phenomenon is puzzling: Why would all of the major TV news networks, which are highly competitive and once eagerly sought to scoop their rivals, deliberately spike a major story surrounding a major story having been spiked by one of their rivals?

Well, the easy answer is that the establishment press, having become the propaganda arm for the left, circled the wagons to prevent any hint of Bill Clinton having engaged in pedophilia from reaching news consumers. It is easy to infer that when Robach first approached ABC with her story, given the buildup to the 2016 presidential election at that time, her superiors were concerned that a sex scandal involving Bill Clinton would have irreparably harmed Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Considering the incomprehensibly biased coverage on the part of these news networks vis-à-vis Democratic impeachment efforts, one might say that their lack of ethics surrounding the Epstein stories is par for the course – but there’s far more to it than that.

Over the last three years, I’ve alluded to the fear and desperation on the part of the political establishment relating to President Trump many times in this space. This was initially touched off by Trump’s election, and compounded by his apparent intention to dismantle the Deep State, or “the Swamp,” if you will. The specter of a Trump re-election and the likelihood that he will be even more aggressive and effective in this regard has only heightened that fear and desperation.

So, why the secretive, Soviet-style impeachment process and the dramatically heightened hyperbole in the press and sinister collusion over a story about a dead pedophile?

What’s the connection?

Here it is: Apart from the left’s fear and loathing surrounding Donald Trump, both the impeachment process and the Epstein story run a very high risk for the American people discovering the true character of those who govern them. While many of the astute have already figured this out, a preponderance of Americans making this discovery could prove fatal to socialist ascendency in America, and might actually spell the demise of at least one of our political parties.

As some commentators have noted, the abysmal character of this impeachment process is due to congressional Democrats’ knowledge that if the proceedings do not remain within their tight control, they run the risk of exposing not only the machinations of the Deep State at large, but the illegal activities of public officials at many levels, going all the way back to Bill Clinton’s administration.

Just imagine for a moment if the Trump administration was compelled to look deeply into Bill and Hillary Clinton’s 30-year relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Gore’s dealings with China or Hunter Biden’s incestuous international business schemes. Think of what might occur if the deportment of Hillary Clinton’s State Department, the Obama administration’s part in the Arab Spring, the rise of ISIS and the story behind the Benghazi raid were finally brought to light. What might happen if the Trump administration held inquiries on the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, or Obama’s weaponization of federal agencies?

How might the American people look upon learning that the 2014 undocumented-minor crisis at the border was orchestrated in its entirety by the Obama administration, or that the former president had clandestinely imported thousands of individuals from Islamist nations that are hostile to America? What might they think about military officers coming out of the woodwork to condemn President Trump’s policies in light of Obama having purged the military of many high-ranking officers in favor of those with more fascistic leanings?

In truth, were the Trump administration to unwaveringly pursue these matters, on the political side alone we would be looking at the prosecution of possibly hundreds of lawmakers past and present, cabinet appointees, department and agency heads, administrators and managers of federal agencies, as well as assorted private, well-connected consultants across a myriad of industries.

Regarding the Epstein stories, how would Americans be likely to view the proliferation of high-profile liberals being charged with sex crimes against minors alongside the revelation that some of the most powerful and prominent Democrats were in fact pedophiles? Coupled with the atmosphere of sexual ambivalence currently being fostered by the left, they would probably determine that we are being governed by some of the worst reprobates imaginable; further, that the axis of government, Hollywood, the press and activists were aggressively promoting the normalization of pedophilia, carrying all of the alarm and disgust that this implies.

Imagine, if you will, an America in which liberals were suddenly viewed with as much disdain and suspicion as the Ku Klux Klan.

Considering the recent actions of congressional Democrats and their surrogates in this light, Malcolm X’s iconic phrase “by any means necessary” definitely takes on new meaning.